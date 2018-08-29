Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Air Canada says mobile app breach may affect up to 20,000 customers
The airline says it detected unusual login activity last week
by The Canadian Press
MONTREAL — Air Canada says 20,000 customers may have had their personal information improperly accessed due to a breach in its mobile app, prompting a lock-down on all 1.7 million accounts until consumers change their passwords.
The airline says it detected unusual login activity last week and tried to block the hacking attempt, locking the app accounts as an additional measure.