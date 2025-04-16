Advertisement

Hand holding a caution sign, symbolizing the Bank of Canada's caution messages with this week's rate hold.

Mortgages

Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate decision on April 16, 2025

A young woman takes an online course on her tablet

Careers

Why you should upgrade your skills—even if you’re established in your career

Find out the many benefits of continuing education in Canada, and how to find the right training for your...

News

How Canada’s inflation rate is affecting your finances

Canada’s Consumer Price Index fell in March amid the start of a tariff war with the U.S., the end...

A hiker views the sunrise at Ja Bo village in Thailand

Travel

5 inexpensive travel destinations while the Canadian dollar is weak

If you’re hunting for affordable vacation spots this season, here’s where to go when the loonie is low.

Photos of the leaders of the NDP, Liberals, Conservatives and Green Party

News

How the federal election affects your finances

Here’s how proposals from the NDP, Liberals, Conservatives and Green Party could affect your cash flow—and maybe help decide...

Electronic displays show stock info on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange on April 7, 2025

News

How to stay the course with your retirement plan during market volatility

Shaken by recent stock-market losses? Investing experts weigh in on how Canadians can stick with their retirement plans when...

A food truck with poutine

Spend

Where to find Canadian food

Sorry not sorry: Restaurants revamp decor, menus to showcase Canadian ties.

U.S. president Donald Trump announces new tariffs in a speech on April 2

News

Canadian companies facing supply-chain challenges in wake of U.S. tariffs

Many industries in Canada will struggle to adapt to the trade war, experts say.

Cowboy Carter Tour promotional poster and photo of Beyonce

News

Marriott Bonvoy offers Beyoncé fans exclusive perks for Cowboy Carter Tour

Marriott Bonvoy members can enter exclusive giveaways and redeem points for experiences. Here’s how Canadian fans can see Beyoncé’s...

Investing

Why Lululemon is seeing more ‘modest’ growth in the U.S.

The retailer is confident new initiatives are drawing in customers, so what’s hampering the company’s growth prospects in the...

