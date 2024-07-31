Canada’s economy grew 0.2% in May, stronger than expected
Canada’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew slightly, but likely not enough to deter a rate cut in September, experts say.
Advertisement
Canada’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew slightly, but likely not enough to deter a rate cut in September, experts say.
Advertisement
The Canadian economy continued to keep its head just above water in May, growing 0.2%, led by expansions in manufacturing and the public sector.
Advertisement
Statistics Canada’s gross domestic product report on Wednesday said retail and wholesale trade as well as the oil and gas sector weighed on growth.
However, it highlighted the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion’s contribution to economic growth that month.
“The crude oil and other pipeline transportation industry rose 1.5%, reflecting in part commencement of the expanded Trans Mountain pipeline as the first tankers carrying Western Canadian oil departed from the Port of Vancouver in late May,” the report says.
Economists noted while the latest data came in slightly stronger than expected, it reaffirms the fact that economic growth is tepid, warranting a continued reduction in interest rates from the Bank of Canada.
The federal agency estimates that growth was tempered slightly in June to 0.1%, with growth in construction, real estate and rental and leasing, and finance and insurance partially offset by decreases in manufacturing and wholesale trade.
Gross domestic product (GDP) is a statistic economists use to measure the total amount of goods and services produced in a country during a specific time period, usually a quarter or a year. This number is calculated in one of three ways.
Read the full definition in the MoneySense Glossary: What is GDP?
Provide a 30-day notice before withdrawing your cash and earn 5% (or 4.5% when you provide 10-day notice).
Low-fee investing for all Canadians. Plus, get a 1% match bonus on qualified transfers and deposits.
Lock in your deposit for one year and earn a guaranteed interest rate of 5.10%.
MoneySense is an award-winning magazine, helping Canadians navigate money matters since 1999. Our editorial team of trained journalists works closely with leading personal finance experts in Canada. To help you find the best financial products, we compare the offerings from over 12 major institutions, including banks, credit unions and card issuers. Learn more about our advertising and trusted partners.
For the second quarter, Statistics Canada expects real gross domestic product grew at an annualized rate of 2.2%.
“Canada’s economy did marginally better than we expected in the closing months of the second quarter, while not registering a medal-winning performance when judged in terms of per capita output gains,” wrote CIBC chief economist Avery Shenfeld.
“The data will likely see some small upward adjustments to forecasts for Q2 GDP, but not enough to stand in the way of a further BoC rate cut in September, which is more tied to the progress seen in inflation readings.”
Advertisement
The latest economic growth figures come one week after the Bank of Canada lowered its key interest rate for a second time in a row.
Governor Tiff Macklem said the central bank’s decision was partly driven by weakening economic conditions.
“That need for growth to pick up was something that was part of our decision to cut the policy interest rate,” Macklem said on July 24.
While the economy has not dipped into a recession, growth has been meagre, particularly when taking population growth into account.
The labour market has also felt the weight of high borrowing costs, with graduates and newcomers particularly affected by dwindling job opportunities.
The unemployment rate has steadily climbed over the last year, reaching 6.4% in June.
The Bank of Canada’s interest rate cuts are expected to take some of the pressure off of the economy, though at 4.5%, its benchmark rate continues to restrict economic growth.
Many forecasters expect the Bank of Canada to follow up with another interest rate reduction in September.
Advertisement
“We think the economic backdrop should give the Bank of Canada room to deliver another interest rate cut in their next meeting in September,” wrote RBC economist Abbey Xu in a client note Wednesday.
The Bank of Canada was the first central bank in the G7 to begin lowering interest rates this year.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Checking flyers, price-matching and buying local are just a few of the tactics Canadians are using to keep...
Created By
Ratehub
Bank of Canada cuts its key interest rate by quarter percentage point to 4.5%.
Here’s how to get your free ticket to attend the MoneyShow Toronto.
Economists and market analysts expect the central bank to cut its benchmark rate this week following a drop in...
Parents, check your bank accounts—starting this July, your CCB payments are going up. Find out how much more you’ll...
The two retailers have agreed to sign on to the code, which aims to improve fairness and transparency for...
The inflation reading gives some economists more confidence that the Bank of Canada will cut its benchmark interest rate...
Television and radio broadcaster reports that its consolidated revenue fell 16.5% for the quarter, and 15% for the year...
The company will remain headquartered in Ontario and maintain ”significant employment levels” in Canada.