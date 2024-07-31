Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles

A woman shops for produce at a supermarket

Shopping

As food costs rise, our grocery shopping habits are changing

Checking flyers, price-matching and buying local are just a few of the tactics Canadians are using to keep...

As food costs rise, our grocery shopping habits are changing
Canadian holding keys to a new home, in hopes that the Bank of Canada rate announcement will have an impact on mortgage rates.

Columns

Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate decision on July 24, 2024

Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate decision on July 24, 2024
Photo by Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

News

What is the Bank of Canada’s interest rate?

Bank of Canada cuts its key interest rate by quarter percentage point to 4.5%.

What is the Bank of Canada’s interest rate?

Investing

MoneySense at the MoneyShow: The Top ETFs in Canada for 2024 and the Market Trends to Follow

Here’s how to get your free ticket to attend the MoneyShow Toronto.

MoneySense at the MoneyShow: The Top ETFs in Canada for 2024 and the Market Trends to Follow

News

Markets bet on second Bank of Canada interest rate cut

Economists and market analysts expect the central bank to cut its benchmark rate this week following a drop in...

Markets bet on second Bank of Canada interest rate cut
Two young girls play on the swings

News

How much is the Canada Child Benefit in 2024?

Parents, check your bank accounts—starting this July, your CCB payments are going up. Find out how much more you’ll...

How much is the Canada Child Benefit in 2024?
People leave a Walmart store in Mississauga, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.

News

Costco and Walmart agree to sign grocery code of conduct

The two retailers have agreed to sign on to the code, which aims to improve fairness and transparency for...

Costco and Walmart agree to sign grocery code of conduct

News

Canada’s inflation rate falls to 2.7% in June, driving hopes for July rate cut

The inflation reading gives some economists more confidence that the Bank of Canada will cut its benchmark interest rate...

Canada’s inflation rate falls to 2.7% in June, driving hopes for July rate cut
Photo of Corus building logo in Toronto

News

Corus Entertainment announces further layoffs to help cut costs

Television and radio broadcaster reports that its consolidated revenue fell 16.5% for the quarter, and 15% for the year...

Corus Entertainment announces further layoffs to help cut costs
Rolls of coiled coated steel are shown at Stelco in Hamilton on Friday, June 29, 2018.

News

Hamilton steelmaker Stelco sold to Cleveland-Cliffs for $3.4 billion

The company will remain headquartered in Ontario and maintain ”significant employment levels” in Canada.

Hamilton steelmaker Stelco sold to Cleveland-Cliffs for $3.4 billion