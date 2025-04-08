Markets have taken a nosedive after U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of sweeping global tariffs last Wednesday (April 2).

While it can be worrisome to see markets drop around 10% in a matter of days, experts emphasize the importance of not making any rash moves.

“First and foremost, absolutely avoid panic selling,” said Tony Maiorino, head of RBC’s Family Office Services team.

Retirees might think they don’t have the time horizon to recover from steep losses, but for many, the timeline is still relatively long so it’s important not to miss out on recovery days, he said. “If you miss the best days, it dramatically impacts that rate of return.”

Consider the tax implications before selling assets

Portfolio rebalancing is important for everyone, but especially for retirees who might no longer be contributing to their investments and are relying especially on capital gains.

Given all that’s going on, it’s important to check in with your advisor because the news headlines might not be reflected so badly in your portfolio, Maiorino said.

Those trying to go it alone need to do a lot of research on the tax implications of various withdrawal strategies as equities get squeezed, and on which other savings vehicles make the most sense to tap instead.

Ideally, retirees should also have a cash buffer of between six and 12 months of living expenses so they don’t have to tap into their equity savings during a down time, and so they have the option of buying into the dips, said Maiorino.