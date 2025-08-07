Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles

Four young kids walking to school in the fall

Spend

How to get back-to-school deals, and other ways to save money this fall

Canadian parents will spend hundreds per child on back-to-school supplies. Here’s how to get what they need when money’s...

How to get back-to-school deals, and other ways to save money this fall
A young woman smiles as she compares different student credit cards online using her laptop

Credit Cards

The best student credit cards in Canada for 2025

As a student, it’s good to build a credit history while earning rewards for groceries, flights, movies and more....

The best student credit cards in Canada for 2025
Woman sitting at a desk, reading, with papers in her hand.

Taxes

How the Canada GST/HST tax credit works

Curious to know if you’re eligible for a recurring credit? Discover whether this quarterly benefit could add tax-free cash...

How the Canada GST/HST tax credit works
Two women sit on the floor with laptops researching HISA rates

Save

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2025

Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2025

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025
A young man and woman look worried while reviewing bills

Debt

How AI is helping Canadians budget, save, and tackle debt

How AI is helping Canadians budget, save, and tackle debt
A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener
Two young people at a cafe smile at a smartphone.

Crypto

The best crypto platforms and apps in 2025

We’ve ranked the best crypto exchanges in Canada. See which one tops our list, and which crypto platforms are...

The best crypto platforms and apps in 2025
Signage is seen at the head offices of Air Canada in Montreal on September 13, 2024.

News

Stock news for investors: Air Canada profit drops more than 50% in Q2 amid “challenging environment”

Canadian companies report mixed Q2 results, with Air Canada and TFI seeing profit declines while Bombardier and Gildan post...

Stock news for investors: Air Canada profit drops more than 50% in Q2 amid “challenging environment”
A gold bitcoin sits on a computer keyboard

Canadian Crypto Observer

Could bitcoin reach $200,000 by the end of 2025?

Bitcoin is the seventh-largest global asset—can it keep rising? Plus, ETH’s resurgence, and whether investing in MSTR is a...

Could bitcoin reach $200,000 by the end of 2025?