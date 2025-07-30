Advertisement

A smiling young couple hold a key in their new home

Mortgages

5 smart strategies for renewing your mortgage

A young mom and dad sing with their toddler daughter

Mortgages

Lowest Winnipeg mortgage rates: Save with Cambrian Credit Union

A Canadian family moving, thanks the BoC rate cuts, which improved mortgage affordability in Vancouver, Toronto and Hamilton

Mortgages

How much income do you need to buy a home in Canada? A look at housing affordability in June 2025

House with a for sale sign in front of it.

Real Estate

The smart seller’s secret to reducing capital gains tax in Canada

Thinking about selling a property that’s not currently your primary residence? Knowing its value is essential to calculating—and not...

A "for sale" sign is seen in front of a home in Laval, Que., on Friday, July 4, 2025. For the second time this year, the Canadian Real Estate Association has downgraded its forecast for home sales activity in 2025, as it reported that the number of homes that changed hands across the country in June rose 3.5 per cent compared with a year ago.

News

Canadian home sales forecast downgraded—but the market may be turning a corner

Home sales are down, prices are softening, and buyers are hesitant—but conditions may be shifting as summer gains momentum.

A house cut from green felt sits on a notebook on grass

News

Buying a new build? You may qualify for a CMHC Eco Plus refund

CMHC Eco Plus is a new program that encourages Canadian home buyers to opt for energy efficiency. Here’s how...

A crane is seen above a wood-frame condo project under construction as condo and office towers line the downtown skyline, in Vancouver, on Friday, July 4, 2025. While optimism is building in some parts of Canada for a second-half rebound in the real estate market, condominium dwellers aiming to move up to a larger space face tough choices amid little sign of improvement for that segment.

Real Estate

Weak condo market means tough choices for potential move-up buyers

Condo owners hoping to buy a house are stuck in a stalled market as sales in Canada continue to...

Canada's housing agency says advertised rents in major cities are easing due to factors such as increased supply and slower immigration, but renters are still not feeling relief relative to their income levels. Kyle Jerry, right, helps De-Ren Jhou carry a mattress into an apartment building on Quebec's unofficial moving day in Montreal, Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

News

Rents easing across most major markets but many tenants not feeling relief: CMHC

CMHC says rents in some major cities are easing due to increased supply and slower immigration, but renters are...

A senior-aged woman and man picking lemons

Ask a Planner

How much of a pension does a survivor receive?

A MoneySense reader asks about survivor benefits for spouses. Here’s how defined benefit and CPP survivor payments work in...

Vacation Homes

Is it (finally) a buyer’s market in cottage country?

If you’re thinking about buying your first recreational property, now may be the right time. Here's what to know.

