Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate decision on July 30, 2025
How a third consecutive rate hold from the Bank of Canada impacts borrowers, investors, and savers
Advertisement
How a third consecutive rate hold from the Bank of Canada impacts borrowers, investors, and savers
There’s little change on the horizon for interest rates, as the Bank of Canada further entrenches into a holding pattern. The central bank chose to hold its trend-setting overnight lending rate—which is used by lenders to set their prime rates, and by extension, variable mortgage rates—at 2.75% in its latest interest rate announcement on July 30. As a result, prime rates will also remain unchanged at 4.95%.
This marks the third rate hold in a row from the Bank, following similar non-moves in June and April. Prior to this, the Bank was undergoing a cutting cycle, and had slashed its benchmark rate seven times, lowering it by 225 basis points between June 2024 and March of this year.
This most recent hold was widely anticipated by economists; the deal was roughly sealed when the June inflation numbers came in, showing consumer price growth had risen to 1.9%. Not just that, but the core measures of the CPI (called the median and trim, which strip out the upper and lower extremes of price growth) remain elevated at 3%. This is the key inflation metric watched by the Bank when making its rate decisions.
Other factors that influenced the Bank’s decision were stronger-than-expected jobs numbers, and recent business and consumer surveys that revealed the economy has been hardier than expected in the face of tariffs.
“With still high uncertainty, the Canadian economy showing some resilience, and ongoing pressures on underlying inflation, Governing Council decided to hold the policy interest rate unchanged,” stated the press release that accompanied the Bank’s statement. “We will continue to assess the timing and strength of both the downward pressures on inflation from a weaker economy and the upward pressures on inflation from higher costs related to tariffs and the reconfiguration of trade. If a weakening economy puts further downward pressure on inflation and the upward price pressures from the trade disruptions are contained, there may be a need for a reduction in the policy interest rate.”
The Bank also released a refreshed scenario outlook; while not a formal forecast (the Bank has declined to provide one of those since the start of the trade war due to its rapidly changing narrative), it provides a few possible outcomes for the economy, depending on what happens next with tariffs. Based on the current tariff situation, the Bank says GDP growth will shrink in Q2, before recovering to 1% growth in the second half of the year. It will then recover to 2% growth by the end of 2027.This is an improvement from the previous call of 1.6% growth by the end of that horizon.
The group most directly impacted by the Bank’s rate decisions are variable-rate mortgage holders. This is because variable rates, which are priced based on a plus or minus percentage to a lender’s prime rate, move in conjunction with the Bank’s overnight lending rate.
For now, these borrowers will see no change to their current interest rate, or the size of their monthly payments. The amount of their payment that goes towards interest costs and their principal loan amount, also won’t change.
If you’re currently locked into a fixed-rate mortgage term, today’s announcement won’t impact you at all; your rate is set in stone until you come up for renewal. But for those who are currently shopping around for a fixed rate, or are indeed renewing their terms, today’s rate hold could translate to higher fixed-rate pricing. This is because fixed rates are set based on bond yields; lenders use bonds as part of their capital asset mix, and when yields are low, they pass those savings down via their fixed-rate products.
Lately, bond yields—in particular, the five-year Government of Canada bond—have been elevated, hovering above the 3% range throughout July. This is in response to investors’ malaise over stubborn inflation, as well as the persistent uncertainty from the evolving trade war. This latest hold will only reinforce investors’ inflation concerns, and it will prop up yields. As a result, fixed mortgage rates recently increased, and they could do so again, should the same conditions remain.
Answer a few quick questions to get a personalized quote, whether you’re buying, renewing or refinancing.
If you’re looking to take out a new mortgage rate, or are looking to renew or refinance your mortgage, it’s important to be proactive. Taking out a pre-approval with a rate hold for up to 120 days at this time will not only guarantee you access to today’s rates in case they rise, but you’ll be able to access the lowest options too, should they fall over that time frame.
If you’re concerned about renewing your mortgage at a much higher rate—a reality for 60% of borrowers in 2025 and 2026—scoring the lowest rate possible can make a material difference. There are also other options to explore with your lender, such as temporarily extending your amortization to shrink the size of monthly payments.
Equity markets have been a wild ride since early March, when U.S. President Donald Trump first threatened to impose tariffs. After withstanding extreme volatility—including historic routs in March and April—stocks have more than recovered their losses, especially as new trade deals are announced between the U.S. and various nations. While stockholders may be cheering again today, they’ve had to absorb plenty of pain—and markets could swing again on fresh tariff threats.
In such erratic times, there’s something to be said about the predictability of passive investments. Guaranteed investment certificates (GICs) continue to be a popular option for those who want to grow their cash with as few surprises as possible. GIC rates are also linked to the prime rate and influenced by the Bank’s rate moves. Today’s rate hold means these investments remain competitively priced, at up to 5%.
MoneySense is an award-winning magazine, helping Canadians navigate money matters since 1999. Our editorial team of trained journalists works closely with leading personal finance experts in Canada. To help you find the best financial products, we compare the offerings from over 12 major institutions, including banks, credit unions and card issuers. Learn more about our advertising and trusted partners.
Savers will also enjoy the silver lining of today’s rate hold—the rate of return on high-interest savings accounts (HISAs) will also stay the same. That’s good news for anyone sitting on liquid cash in an account.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Sponsored By
Cambrian Credit Union
Sponsored By
Cambrian Credit Union
Created By
Ratehub
Thinking about selling a property that’s not currently your primary residence? Knowing its value is essential to calculating—and not...
Home sales are down, prices are softening, and buyers are hesitant—but conditions may be shifting as summer gains momentum.
CMHC Eco Plus is a new program that encourages Canadian home buyers to opt for energy efficiency. Here’s how...
Condo owners hoping to buy a house are stuck in a stalled market as sales in Canada continue to...
CMHC says rents in some major cities are easing due to increased supply and slower immigration, but renters are...
A MoneySense reader asks about survivor benefits for spouses. Here’s how defined benefit and CPP survivor payments work in...
If you’re thinking about buying your first recreational property, now may be the right time. Here's what to know.