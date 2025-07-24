The gap has been increasing steadily since the COVID-19 pandemic, exacerbated by inflation, labour market disruptions, and interest rate fluctuations. Wealthier Canadian households were able to weather economic uncertainty and spiking prices—and indeed, they continue to grow their net worth—while lower-income households experienced losses and took on more debt.

What is the wealth gap?

In this context, the wealth gap, sometimes referred to as the income gap, is “the difference in the share of disposable income between households in the top 40% of the income distribution and the bottom 40%.” Note that the wealth gap doesn’t simply look at household income, but at net worth—and the ability to increase holdings over time, for example through investments, real estate, and savings.

Majors drivers of the wealth gap

Here are some major contributors to the economic situation currently affecting Canadian households.

Labour market conditions

In early 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic, the unemployment rate spiked, creeping over 14% in May. The number of unemployed Canadians started to grow again in 2023, with more newcomers and young people joining the labour force and struggling to find work. These factors continued through 2024, and as of June 2025, the unemployment rate is 6.9%.

According to Statistics Canada data, lower-income households—those at the bottom 20% of the income distribution—were especially affected. This group experienced declining wages, due in large part to reduced hours.

Interest rate changes

The pandemic also drove inflation, making everything from groceries to building materials more expensive. In an effort to stimulate the economy, the Bank of Canada raised its policy interest rate starting in mid-2022. The rate peaked at 5% in July 2023 and didn’t begin to fall again until June 2024. The current policy rate is 2.75%.

Rate changes have positive and negative consequences. High interest rates mean more favourable returns on investments, but they also spike the costs of borrowing—a pressure that disproportionately affects lower-income households. Now that rates have come down, the cost of borrowing is lower, but so are interest rates on investment vehicles like savings accounts and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs).

Investments

Lower-income households “tend to have less diversified investment portfolios that focus on interest-bearing instruments rather than other forms of investments, such as equities,” Statistics Canada reports. Lower interest rates mean less growth. In contrast, wealthier Canadians saw strong growth in their assets, due in part to diversified portfolios.