The proposal from Quebec-based investor rights group le mouvement d’éducation et de défense des actionnaires centred on artificial intelligence. It asked 14 companies, including Canada’s biggest banks, retailer Dollarama Inc., and telecom giant BCE Inc., to sign a voluntary code of conduct the federal government developed to govern the technology.

AI-related shareholder proposals are “a new kind of frontier”

Experts say the proposal is likely just the start of what they expect to become an annual phenomenon targeting the country’s biggest companies and beyond.

“This is a new kind of frontier in Canada for shareholder proposals,” said Renée Loiselle, a Montreal-based partner at law firm Norton Rose Fulbright.

“Last year, this was not on the ballot. Companies were not getting shareholder proposals related to AI and this year, it absolutely is.”

Loiselle and other corporate governance watchers attribute the increase in AI-related shareholder proposals to the recent rise of the technology itself.

While AI has been around for decades, it’s being adopted more because of big advances in the technology’s capabilities and a race to innovate that emerged after the birth of OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot in 2022.

The increased use has revealed many dangers. Some AI systems have fabricated information and thus, mislead users. Others have sparked concerns about job losses, cyber warfare, and even the end of humanity.

The opportunities and risks associated with AI haven’t escaped shareholders, said Juana Lee, associate director of corporate engagement at the Shareholder Association for Research and Education (SHARE).