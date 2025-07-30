The central bank’s policy rate remains at 2.75% after a third consecutive hold.

Governor Tiff Macklem said in prepared remarks that the governing council’s decision came from a “clear consensus.”

With a backdrop of considerable trade uncertainty, Canada’s economy has yet to deteriorate sharply in the face of U.S. tariffs and underlying inflation is showing some stubbornness.

Bank will consider a rate cut if growth slows sharply

The Bank of Canada lowers its policy rate when it wants to stimulate the economy but keeps borrowing costs elevated when it’s worried inflation will rise.

Macklem said the economy is showing “some resilience” so far, but he also opened the door to lowering rates if growth slows more sharply.

“If a weakening economy puts further downward pressure on inflation and the upward price pressures from the trade disruptions are contained, there may be a need for a reduction in the policy interest rate,” he said.

CIBC senior economist Andrew Grantham said in a note to clients Wednesday morning that the Bank of Canada “appears to be getting a little more comfortable” with the idea that future rate cuts could be needed to support the economy.

He said Macklem’s language gave a hint that rate cuts could be on the table for September, but cautioned that upcoming economic data will have more sway.