Close-up of Bank of Canada building in Ottawa

Mortgages

Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate decision on July 30, 2025

How a third consecutive rate hold from the Bank of Canada impacts borrowers, investors, and savers

A worried-looking young man sits on a sofa

News

Lost your job? Here’s what to do in the first few days

Getting fired or laid off can be emotionally and financially draining. Experts share what to expect and what steps...

Two young girls play on the swings

News

CCB payment dates in 2025, and more to know about the Canada Child Benefit

Parents, here are the CCB payment dates for 2025, along with how much you can expect to receive each...

Automakers are pivoting to novel software releases for monthly, yearly or multi-year-long in-car subscriptions. A Ford Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle with Ford BlueCruise Hands-Free Highway Driving is at the New York International Auto Show in New York on Saturday, March 30, 2024.

News

Automakers want you to buy subscriptions—but beware the costs

Buying a new car in Canada? It may have high-tech features, including safety options, you can’t use unless you...

A customer looks for produce at a grocery store in Ottawa, on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

News

Loblaw rides long-term discount trend to stronger Q2 results

Loblaw sees strong Q2 gains as Canadians embrace discount shopping, but the company is holding steady on its financial...

The TMX Market Centre is shown in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024.

ETFs

ETFs are great for diversification, but check their holdings carefully

Experts share tips on how Canadian investors can diversify their investment portfolio—without overdoing it.

A young man and woman add up several receipts

News

The wealth gap in Canada is wider than ever

The wealth gap in Canada has reached a new record high. Here’s why—and what Canadians can do to shore...

Rogers Communications Inc. hopes to find "revenue and cost synergies" in its expanded portfolio of sports assets after becoming the majority owner of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment. Rogers president and CEO Tony Staffieri speaks at a press conference in Toronto on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

News

After MLSE deal, Rogers looks to trim costs and boost revenue

The telecom giant targets efficiency gains and higher revenue as it integrates MLSE into its sports and media holdings.

A CN Rail locomotive pulls auto carrier cars in Dartmouth, N.S. on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.

News

CN reports higher Q2 profit but cuts outlook due to tariff concerns

CN raises Q2 earnings to $1.17B but lowers its 2025 outlook, citing weaker volumes, a stronger dollar and uncertainty...

Close-up of American cash and passports

News

How much cash should you carry when travelling abroad?

These days, travellers can choose from many kinds of cards to take on vacation—but in some situations, only cash...

