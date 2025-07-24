Advertisement

The TMX Market Centre is shown in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024.

ETFs

ETFs are great for diversification, but check their holdings carefully

Experts share tips on how Canadian investors can diversify their investment portfolio—without overdoing it.

A young man and woman add up several receipts

News

The wealth gap in Canada is wider than ever

The wealth gap in Canada has reached a new record high. Here’s why—and what Canadians can do to shore...

Rogers Communications Inc. hopes to find "revenue and cost synergies" in its expanded portfolio of sports assets after becoming the majority owner of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment. Rogers president and CEO Tony Staffieri speaks at a press conference in Toronto on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

News

After MLSE deal, Rogers looks to trim costs and boost revenue

The telecom giant targets efficiency gains and higher revenue as it integrates MLSE into its sports and media holdings.

A CN Rail locomotive pulls auto carrier cars in Dartmouth, N.S. on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.

News

CN reports higher Q2 profit but cuts outlook due to tariff concerns

CN raises Q2 earnings to $1.17B but lowers its 2025 outlook, citing weaker volumes, a stronger dollar and uncertainty...

Close-up of American cash and passports

News

How much cash should you carry when travelling abroad?

These days, travellers can choose from many kinds of cards to take on vacation—but in some situations, only cash...

A young woman shoots a video with a selfie stick.

News

Chat, is this real? The risks of following finfluencer advice

In a new report, the Ontario Securities Commission raises warnings about money advice on social media. Here’s how to...

A hand typing on a computer keyboard

News

Shareholders push for ethical AI use at Canada’s biggest companies

Canadian investors are putting AI ethics on the agenda at major companies. Find out how shareholder pressure is driving...

Couple holding up a key to their new home.

News

Canadians are turning to family—and credit—to stay afloat

As the cost of living climbs, financial help from family and increased credit use are becoming survival strategies for...

People shop at a 7-Eleven convenience store in New York, Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

News

Couche-Tard walks away from 7-Eleven bid, citing lack of good faith

Months of negotiations, revised offers, and concessions weren’t enough to keep Couche-Tard’s $47-billion bid for 7-Eleven’s parent on track....

The Cogeco logo is seen in Montreal on October 22, 2020.

News

Cogeco targets low-data users with new Canadian mobile service

Cogeco’s Canadian wireless launch arrives amid downgraded outlook, falling U.S. revenue, and analyst concerns.

