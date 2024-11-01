But macroeconomic factors like interest rate cuts and geopolitical tensions will be far bigger influences on markets in the coming year than the outcome of the election, they say.

“What we really look at … is looking at which candidate can play a more critical role in shaping economic growth,” said Brianne Gardner, senior wealth manager of Velocity Investment Partners at Raymond James Ltd.

What Harris and Trump have promised

Democratic candidate Kamala Harris’s promises are focused on domestic competitiveness, particularly among renewables, semiconductors and infrastructure, Gardner said.

She’s likely to maintain current trade policies and stability, added Gardner, and that could lead to steadier corporate profits. However, there’s been some talk of a potentially weaker U.S. dollar under Harris, which Gardner said could drive some short-term inflation.

On the other hand, Republican candidate Donald Trump is likely to cut taxes, especially corporate tax rates, which will boost profits, Gardner said. Sectors like oil and gas or banks are likely to do well under Trump thanks to tax cuts and deregulation, she said.

However, Trump has also said he would broadly raise tariffs, including a proposed 60 per cent rate on goods from China and a tariff of up to 20 per cent on all other imports.

“Tariffs are the greatest thing ever invented,” Trump said in September.

What does the U.S. election mean for investors?

While there is usually some market volatility leading up to the election, the result doesn’t look to spell disaster for investors either way, said Michael Currie, senior investment adviser at TD Wealth.