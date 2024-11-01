Advertisement

A phone listing all the tech stock, including Meta, Amazon, Apple, Nvidia and Microsoft.

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: November 3, 2024

Apple and Nvidia vie for global market cap crown, then Google, Microsoft and Meta crush earnings, Amazon’s Bezos takes...

Making sense of the markets this week: November 3, 2024
Prominent business building Brookfield place in Toronto, symbolizing a look at Canada's economy.

News

Canada’s economy news: Are we growing enough?

Economy stalled in August, Q3 growth looks to fall short of Bank of Canada estimates.

Canada's economy news: Are we growing enough?
A woman negotiates her salary in the workplace in Canada.

MoneyFlex

How to negotiate a higher salary and come out winning

If you are struggling with the higher cost of living in Canada and you need more income, you could...

How to negotiate a higher salary and come out winning
A father and son talking about crypto investing

Crypto

How to talk to your family about crypto 

Are your parents anxious about your interest in crypto investing? Here’s how to have family conversations about this and...

How to talk to your family about crypto 

Spend

Should you buy or lease your new car in Canada?

Looking for a new car? What you should know about leasing versus owning.

Should you buy or lease your new car in Canada?
Photo of Michael McCullough

My MoneySense

“Get to know and minimize the investing fees you pay”: Michael McCullough, MoneySense contributing editor

A long-time financial journalist shares his take on debt, investing and misconceptions about growing wealth.

"Get to know and minimize the investing fees you pay": Michael McCullough, MoneySense contributing editor
A Canadian retired couple walking together on a street, thinking about decumulation.

Retired Money

What is Sun Life’s new decumulation product?

While not guaranteed like an annuity, MyRetirementIncome is a flexible and simple financial product for those needing to convert...

What is Sun Life's new decumulation product?
Calgary skyline

Real Estate

Alberta called—What I wish I’d known before making the move

After rushing into the real estate market, I quickly learned I wasn’t ready for the real cost of home...

Alberta called—What I wish I'd known before making the move
A Canadian divorced or widowed single woman meets a financial planner for the first time.

Financial literacy

Financial planning for the first time? A guide for women on a single income

Single and your income is already spread thin—so how do you save for the future? Three financial experts share...

Financial planning for the first time? A guide for women on a single income

Ask a Planner

Should you invest an inheritance in an RRSP or a TFSA?

A Certified Financial Planner provides perspective on the TFSA vs. RRSP question for a couple in their late 50s...

Should you invest an inheritance in an RRSP or a TFSA?

