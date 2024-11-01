Apple, Nvidia growth—no cap

Depending on the day you ask, it’s either Apple or Nvidia as the answer to the classic question: “What is the most valuable company in the world?” Both are worth somewhere around $3.5 trillion. (All figures in this section are in American currency.)

To put that in perspective, each company is worth more than the entire Canadian stock market. Add up all of our banks, railways, energy companies, telecoms, REITs (real estate investment trusts), pipelines, grocery stores, insurance companies, utilities, gold miners and anything else you can find, but Apple or Nvidia are each worth more than the totality of companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

So, when either reports earnings, it’s a big deal.

Big tech earnings highlights Here are what the tech companies shared this week. Apple (AAPL/NYSE): Earnings per share of $1.64 (versus $1.60 predicted) and revenue of $94.93 billion (versus $94.58 billion predicted).

Apple released these key figures as part of its earnings report.

iPhone revenue: $46.22 billion versus $45.47 billion estimated

Computer revenue: $7.74 billion versus $7.82 billion estimated

iPad revenue: $6.95 billion versus $7.09 billion estimated

Other Products revenue: $9.04 billion versus $9.21 billion estimated

Services revenue: $24.97 billion versus $25.28 billion estimated

Gross margin: 46.2% versus 46% estimated

As you can see from above, iPhone revenue continues to be the dominant driver of Apple’s overall income. Sales of iPhone 15 remain strong. The China market continues to be a source of concern for Apple, and sales were down slightly year over year.

Apple’s bottom line got stung, as it had to pay a $10.2 billion tax bill as a result of a tax settlement in Ireland. Even with such a massive bill (that $10.2 billion payment would’ve been worth about 15% of Canada’s total corporate taxes in 2023), Apple was still able to dedicate $29 billion toward share repurchases and dividends during the quarter. It’s worth re-stating cash flow numbers like that. Annualized, last quarter’s share buybacks plus dividends equates to $116 billion.

Unfortunately for shareholders, Apple’s dominance was more or less expected, and consequently, the market had a muted reaction to the earnings reveal. Share prices were down about 2% in after-hours trading on Thursday.

Amazon primed to profit

The big winner for this week’s tech earnings announcements: Amazon. (All figures in this section are in U.S. dollars.)