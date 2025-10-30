Advertisement

Two women sit on the floor with laptops researching HISA rates

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2025

Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Retired Money

Who you gonna trust: Barry Ritholtz or Jim Cramer?

A trio of new books from notable (and notorious) authors offer fresh insights on retirement investing.

The exterior of the TMX is seen in Toronto, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.

ETFs

Covered call ETFs have high yields but come with a trade-off

Covered call ETFs are gaining popularity in Canada, offering higher income for investors—but experts warn of higher fees and...

Wealthsimple's chief executive officer Michael Katchen is photographed at the company's Toronto office on Wednesday, July 30, 2025.

News

Stock news for investors: Iamgold expands, Teck advances merger talks, and Wealthsimple hits $100B milestone

Canadian markets saw a mix of expansion, earnings gains and challenges this week, with mining, logistics, fintech and forestry...

Cryptomus logo

Crypto

Cryptocurrency exchange Cryptomus fined record $177M by Fintrac

Fintrac says the Vancouver-based exchange failed to report thousands of suspicious and high-risk transactions, marking the largest enforcement action...

Jacks on Tax

A wish list for Carney’s fall budget

6 proposals to help low-income Canadians get smarter about money and close the growing wealth gap.

Finding out your partner has been keeping financial secrets from you — whether it's hiding debt, concealing big-ticket purchases, or had an undisclosed bank account — can be hurtful and even a deal breaker for many couples. A couple looks at the view along the shoreline in the Montreal suburb of Boucherville on the south shore of the St. Lawrence River on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025

Debt

Financial infidelity hurts, but there are ways to get past it

Financial secrets can derail relationships. Experts explain how to identify betrayal, understand the cause, and restore trust.

Senior woman at a desk holding a cup of coffee

Ask a Planner

How to bridge the gap until an inheritance

A MoneySense reader has limited retirement income, a paid-off condo, and anticipates a substantial inheritance from her mother. How...

