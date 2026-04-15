Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles

Toronto Maple Leafs fans line up in a snowstorm as they wait to enter Scotiabank arena ahead of NHL hockey action against the Colorado Avalanche in Toronto, on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026.

Shopping

The best time to buy event tickets

Ticket prices can swing wildly with dynamic pricing. Here’s when to buy early, when to wait, and how to...

The best time to buy event tickets

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2026

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2026
A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener
The BlackBerry logo located in the front of the company's B building in Waterloo, Ont. on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.

Investing

Stock news: Cogeco, Roots, and BlackBerry deliver earnings gains but outlooks remain mixed

Quarterly results show profit gains at Cogeco, Roots and BlackBerry despite ongoing revenue pressure and uneven forward guidance.

Stock news: Cogeco, Roots, and BlackBerry deliver earnings gains but outlooks remain mixed
Person walking past TMX Market Centre

Investing

Defence stocks attract attention as spending climbs

Experts say rising geopolitical tensions and higher defence budgets are reshaping investing strategies, with opportunities spanning weapons, tech and...

Defence stocks attract attention as spending climbs
desert-island-etf-picks

ETFs

Best ETFs for 2026: Desert-island ETF picks

The MoneySense 2026 Best ETF panellists each pick a fund they’d leave in their portfolios if they were stranded...

Best ETFs for 2026: Desert-island ETF picks
Woman cuddling her dog and cat

Estate Planning

What if you cross the rainbow bridge first? Why you should set up a pet trust

A pet trust can ensure your furry friend is cared for if you die first. Here’s how Canadians are...

What if you cross the rainbow bridge first? Why you should set up a pet trust
A Bank of Montreal (BMO) electronic ticker showing the stock prices of certain commodities is seen in the Financial District of Toronto, Aug. 14, 2023.

Investing

Fintech platforms outpace bank brokerages in new survey

A JD Power survey finds fintechs leading on satisfaction and innovation, while more DIY investors plan to seek human...

Fintech platforms outpace bank brokerages in new survey
Couple looking at paperwork with worried expressions

Debt

Why tax season is turning into a debt trap for Canadians (and how to avoid it)

Tax season can push Canadians deeper into debt as many rely on refunds. Here’s why it’s happening, and how...

Why tax season is turning into a debt trap for Canadians (and how to avoid it)
Illustration of stocks going up

Stocks

Hot stocks: Canada’s top performers in Q1 2026

The first quarter finally broke the pattern of steadily rising markets, but energy stocks soared.

Hot stocks: Canada’s top performers in Q1 2026