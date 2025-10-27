Advertisement

The exterior of the TMX is seen in Toronto, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.

ETFs

Covered call ETFs have high yields but come with a trade-off

Covered call ETFs are gaining popularity in Canada, offering higher income for investors—but experts warn of higher fees and...

Wealthsimple's chief executive officer Michael Katchen is photographed at the company's Toronto office on Wednesday, July 30, 2025.

News

Stock news for investors: Iamgold expands, Teck advances merger talks, and Wealthsimple hits $100B milestone

Canadian markets saw a mix of expansion, earnings gains and challenges this week, with mining, logistics, fintech and forestry...

Cryptomus logo

Crypto

Cryptocurrency exchange Cryptomus fined record $177M by Fintrac

Fintrac says the Vancouver-based exchange failed to report thousands of suspicious and high-risk transactions, marking the largest enforcement action...

Eastern Canada provinces are going through a sticker shock of gas price hikes, with cars lining up at gas stations to get what they can before the price changes take effect. A person fills up at a gas station in Mississauga, Ont., Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.

News

Inflation jumps to 2.4% in September thanks to gas, grocery costs

Canada’s inflation ticked up in September, led by food, rent, and travel, as the Bank of Canada prepares for...

A movie goer stands at the concessions kiosk in the lobby of a Cineplex theatre in Toronto, on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

News

Stock news for investors: Cenovus boosts MEG Energy stake to 9.8%

Cenovus builds momentum for its MEG Energy takeover with a bigger stake, while major deals from Parkland and Cineplex...

Canadian $100 bills are counted in Toronto, Feb. 2, 2016. In an era inundated with scams promising free money from Nigerian princes or easy millions if you just hand over a few crypto coins in advance, Sherry MacLennan and Lindsey Moore really might have money for you.

Crypto

Stablecoins may offer a faster, cheaper way to send money overseas

Stablecoins could help Canadians save on costly remittance fees, offering a quicker, more affordable way to send money abroad.

An Aritzia store is seen Tuesday, July 13, 2021 in Montreal

News

Stock news for investors: Cineplex and Aritzia post strong results despite industry headwinds

Cineplex posts strong September results, Aritzia raises full-year forecast, and major deals reshape Canadian mining and oil sectors.

A cyclist rides past the Bank of Canada in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025.

News

Complacency, competition, and Canada’s productivity crisis

Bank of Canada’s Carolyn Rogers says Canada’s reliance on U.S. trade and lack of competition have weakened productivity—and it’s...

A man walks by the Manulife Centre in Toronto on the day of the Manulife Financial annual general meeting on Thursday, May 3, 2012.

Life Insurance

Term vs. permanent life insurance: How to choose what’s right for you

Experts weigh in on term vs. permanent life insurance, breaking down costs, benefits, and coverage to help you choose...

Prime Minister Mark Carney greets workers at Walters Group Steel fabrication plant in Hamilton, Ont., Wednesday, July 16, 2025.

News

BMO report: U.S. tariffs could slow growth or trigger recession in Canada

A BMO report examines the potential economic fallout from U.S. tariffs, including slower growth and sector-specific impacts across Canada.

