Three wood blocks spelling TAX sit on piles of gold coins

Crypto

What you should know about cryptocurrency tax in Canada

If you buy and sell bitcoin, ethereum or other digital coins, find out how cryptocurrency is taxed by the...

Pickup trucks lined up in a dealership lot

loans

Driving underwater: Is your car worth less than what you’re paying for it?

Canadians who financed or leased their new vehicles in the last two years could be paying more in loans...

Two silhouetted hands frame a setting sun from above and below.

Crypto

How to buy Solana (SOL) in Canada

The Solana blockchain platform is one of Ethereum’s biggest challengers—and its future looks bright. Here’s how to invest in...

A Canadian buying a car and getting approved for a personal loan.

loans

How to buy a car in Canada and get the best loan rate

Buying a car is a big deal. Understand the financial part of the purchase and, hopefully, save yourself some...

A young man on a sidewalk looking at his smartphone

Crypto

Crypto trading fees: Are you paying too much?

If you trade or invest in crypto, you might be paying several types of fees—including some you don’t know...

Two women sit on the floor with laptops researching HISA rates

Save

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2024

Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2024

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

Earn

Is it better to be an employee or self-employed?

Here’s a primer for Canadians on choosing between employment and self-employment for a new work arrangement.

Young twin girls hold hands and dance, excited by their family's purchase of another home.

Real Estate

It’s possible to be a first-time home buyer twice—here’s how

Some government programs apply a flexible definition of “first-time home buyer.” Find out what it can mean for you....

The streetview of a white house with red trim and a white picket fence in the fall

Real Estate

How to use equity to buy a second home

We look at four common ways of financing the purchase of a second property using equity built up in...

