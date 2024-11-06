With a commitment to transparency and client education, Dyck ensures his clients are well-informed and actively involved in shaping their financial futures. At Finovo, his mission is to simplify financial planning, offering ongoing guidance as life and goals evolve.

Outside of work, he enjoys volunteering with his local community association and is dedicated to promoting financial literacy, particularly among young professionals.

Services • Financial Planning Specializations • Budget and Cash-flow Planning

• Education Planning

• Retirement Income Planning Payment Model • Fees paid by clients for advice (not based on assets) Languages written and spoken • English

Why did you become a planner?

I became a financial planner to help people make smart, informed financial decisions early in their lives. When people get their financial foundation right from the start, it can positively shape their entire future. I enjoy guiding clients through these critical moments and watching their financial choices lead to long-term success.

What is your approach to financial planning?

Collaboration. Financial plans only succeed when clients are fully engaged. If they’re not invested in the process, they won’t follow through with the plan. Working closely with clients to ensure their plan aligns with their goals, ensuring they feel confident about implementing and adjusting as needed.

What is your proudest achievement as a financial planner?

One of my proudest moments is seeing the weight of stress lift from a client’s shoulders after going through the financial planning process. It’s incredibly rewarding to watch someone move from feeling overwhelmed to feeling in control of their financial future, with a clear plan that brings peace of mind.

What is a client success story you can share?

A few years ago, a couple with three young kids came to me. They were feeling the strain of lost savings from parental leaves and rising family expenses. Through our conversations and planning, we turned their stress into lasting confidence and security. Helping them move from financial worry to peace of mind stands out as a true highlight in my work as a planner.

What would you do if money were no object?

I’d still be a financial planner because I love helping people gain clarity around their finances. The work is fulfilling, but with more freedom, I’d probably take a few more ski trips.

What is the best money advice you ever received?

“Personal finances are personal.” There’s plenty of advice out there, but it often lacks the context needed for individuals’ unique situations. Tailoring a strategy to your unique circumstances is key to success. Generic advice rarely takes into account personal circumstances, goals, values and emotions.