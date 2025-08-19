Advertisement

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

A bag of movie theatre popcorn with the Cineplex logo on it.

News

Stock news for investors: Strong gold prices, full theatres, and steady grocery sales mark Q2 for top TSX firms

Cineplex, Barrick, Maple Leaf, RBI, and Metro posted mixed Q2 2025 results. Here’s what drove gains—and where challenges remain.

A middle-aged woman on a couch with her daughter

Insurance

Do you need long-term care insurance?

More and more Canadians require hands-on personal care in their declining years, but few plan ahead for it. Here...

Brookfield sign outside high-rise office buildings

News

Stock news for investors: Quarterly profits up at Shopify, Brookfield; down at Suncor, Reuters

Several major Canadian companies released Q2 2025 earnings this week, showing mixed performances across sectors including tech, energy, and...

Shopify Inc. headquarters signage in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

News

Shopify grows revenue and merchant base in face of trade challenges

Shopify shrugs off trade concerns with strong profits, rising sales, and key new merchants like Canada Goose.

Two young people at a cafe smile at a smartphone.

Crypto

The best crypto platforms and apps in 2025

We’ve ranked the best crypto exchanges in Canada. See which one tops our list, and which crypto platforms are...

Signage is seen at the head offices of Air Canada in Montreal on September 13, 2024.

News

Stock news for investors: Air Canada profit drops more than 50% in Q2 amid “challenging environment”

Canadian companies report mixed Q2 results, with Air Canada and TFI seeing profit declines while Bombardier and Gildan post...

A gold bitcoin sits on a computer keyboard

Canadian Crypto Observer

Could bitcoin reach $200,000 by the end of 2025?

Bitcoin is the seventh-largest global asset—can it keep rising? Plus, ETH’s resurgence, and whether investing in MSTR is a...

Ask MoneySense

“I inherited my husband’s TFSA. Does that affect my contribution room?”

It matters how you designate a spouse on your TFSA should you die before they do. Successor holders get...

