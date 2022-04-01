Hedging against inflation with dividend-paying stocks
Dividend stocks can keep your portfolio moving in the right direction—even during periods of market volatility.
Dividend-paying stocks typically don’t get much attention, but that’s changing as investors look for ways to protect their wealth in the face of market turbulence and inflation. Investing in dividend-paying stocks is one proven way to both grow your portfolio and cushion it against loss. That’s because even if markets are bumpy and the underlying share prices of your dividend stocks are down, you still collect dividend income. High-paying dividend stocks can also help preserve purchasing power against rising inflation.
A little context: Investors may not realize it, but dividend stocks already generate more than half their returns, as the majority of companies listed on market indexes pay dividends. In the past, it was largely utilities, telecom companies and banks that issued dividends. Now, tech stocks, retail stocks—all types of companies—issue dividends, so long as they are in a position to do so. This is another reason dividend-paying stocks are attractive: They inspire confidence that a company has a healthy cash flow, revenues and profits.
My approach to investing in dividend-paying stocks is to focus on the stock’s growth potential versus just buying stocks that pay the highest dividends. I do this for two key reasons:
1. I’m focused on long-term growth.
2. The way I see it, investing in dividend-paying stocks allows me to get paid while I wait for my investments to grow in value: a great recipe for success.
Here’s what you should know about dividend-paying stocks:
A dividend-paying stock is a company that pays a portion of its earnings to shareholders on a regular basis. Usually, companies pay dividends each quarter. Dividends are not mandatory. They are not guaranteed and can be increased, decreased or eliminated at the discretion of the company issuing the dividend.
Even though they’re not obligated to pay dividends, companies that do will avoid lowering or eliminating their dividends because this could signal to the market that there is a problem, which could cause the share price to plunge. In fact, some companies increase dividends over time. This has certainly been the case for dividend-paying companies in Canada’s finance sector. Canadian banks, for example, tend to increase their dividends twice a year.
There are two parts to your total return on dividend stocks: the regular dividend payment and the appreciation of the underlying stock. Even if the share price dips, you will still collect the dividend.
Inflation is now running at nearly 6% in Canada—the highest rate in three decades—eating into purchasing power and making it hard for investors to realize net gains. Dividend-paying stocks with high yields can help offset the impact of inflation on investment returns, but you have to be careful and make sure the stocks you invest in reflect your risk profile and investment objectives.
I would go one step further. If you are going to buy investments primarily for the dividends, choose companies that have good growth potential, too. Otherwise, it won’t be long before inflation cuts into dividend earnings. This is why I advise my clients to stay away from stagnant, low-growth dividend payers and focus on stocks with good growth potential that also pay dividends. (Read MoneySense’s list of the best dividend stocks for this year.)
As with any investment, do your homework. Look for good-value, quality investments that are positioned for growth. Talk to your investment advisor about the role dividend-paying stocks can play in your portfolio. They can help you weather all the uncertainty and stay invested: the key to growing your wealth long-term.
Allan Small is the Senior Investment Advisor at the Allan Small Financial Group with iA Private Wealth (allansmall.com) and the author of How To Profit When Investors are Scared. He can be reached at [email protected].
