A little context: Investors may not realize it, but dividend stocks already generate more than half their returns, as the majority of companies listed on market indexes pay dividends. In the past, it was largely utilities, telecom companies and banks that issued dividends. Now, tech stocks, retail stocks—all types of companies—issue dividends, so long as they are in a position to do so. This is another reason dividend-paying stocks are attractive: They inspire confidence that a company has a healthy cash flow, revenues and profits.

My approach to investing in dividend-paying stocks is to focus on the stock’s growth potential versus just buying stocks that pay the highest dividends. I do this for two key reasons:

1. I’m focused on long-term growth.

2. The way I see it, investing in dividend-paying stocks allows me to get paid while I wait for my investments to grow in value: a great recipe for success.

Here’s what you should know about dividend-paying stocks:

What is a dividend-paying stock?

A dividend-paying stock is a company that pays a portion of its earnings to shareholders on a regular basis. Usually, companies pay dividends each quarter. Dividends are not mandatory. They are not guaranteed and can be increased, decreased or eliminated at the discretion of the company issuing the dividend.

Even though they’re not obligated to pay dividends, companies that do will avoid lowering or eliminating their dividends because this could signal to the market that there is a problem, which could cause the share price to plunge. In fact, some companies increase dividends over time. This has certainly been the case for dividend-paying companies in Canada’s finance sector. Canadian banks, for example, tend to increase their dividends twice a year.

What you earn with a dividend-paying stock

There are two parts to your total return on dividend stocks: the regular dividend payment and the appreciation of the underlying stock. Even if the share price dips, you will still collect the dividend.