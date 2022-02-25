Here are my thoughts on what’s been happening and why the markets are so volatile:

Rising interest rates and higher inflation

This year started with the fear of what rising interest rates might mean for investors, which kicked off the recent volatility. In January, the markets were figuring out how many rate hikes would take hold this year and when that would happen and how quickly interest rates would rise. And there was chatter attempting to factor these estimations into pricing. The Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve have promised to raise interest rates in March and to pull back on their bond-buying. That means neither will be providing much stimulus to the markets this year.

The central banks’ tool to try and curb higher inflation is higher interest rates. Inflation in Canada and the U.S.hit its highest level in decades, which is ramping up investor worries.

World events: The Ukraine-Russia situation

All eyes were on Russia in February. When Putin marched troops to the Ukraine border, markets experienced a dip as sell-offs took hold. When in mid-February Russia announced it had pulled back some of those troops, U.S. stock indexes rose. Of course, as investors well know, Putin did finally invade on February 24, and markets predictably plunged initially that day, but surprised many when North American markets ended the day in the green.

Why? Russia is a major global producer of oil and natural gas. Now that Russia has invaded Ukraine, there could be a shortage of supply, which would further increase inflationary pressures. Stock markets look at the situation as a negative for all companies—even if those companies are doing well and not directly impacted by what’s going on in another part of the world.

The reasons behind the market sell-offs

So, why are investors selling? A couple of reasons. First, some investors had no other choice. Hedge funds, mutual funds and investors who borrowed to invest—and saw the value of their investments fall because fear seems to guide the markets—sold. They had to, in order to meet debt obligations. More than likely, they sold good quality investments with big gains versus stocks that were down but expected to come back up. It’s all about the numbers.

The second reason for the recent market sell-offs is automated trading, which accounts for the majority of trades happening on any given day. Computer algorithms track positive and negative headlines and sell or buy accordingly. That’s at least in part what we’re seeing play out with news about interest rates, inflation and the latest in Russia-Ukraine tensions.

Why market volatility caused by macro events can be a buying opportunity for investors

I question stock price drops that are solely the result of events outside a company’s control, such as rising interest rates and inflation and geopolitical tensions. There are a lot of anomalies that can happen in the course of a day, a week, a month, or even a year, that allow investors to buy stocks cheaply.