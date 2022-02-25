Is your portfolio ready for war?

In the early morning of February 24, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. And, sadly, the invasion of Ukraine dominated the headlines this week.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin was quoted in this Reuters.com article:

“I have decided to conduct a special military operation … to protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide … for the last eight years.

“And for this we will strive for the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine. And to bring to court those who committed numerous bloody crimes against civilians, including against citizens of the Russian Federation.”

And Ukrainian President Olodymyr Zelinskiy is quoted in the same article:

“As of today, our countries are on different sides of world history. Russia has embarked on a path of evil, but Ukraine is defending itself & won’t give up its freedom no matter what Moscow thinks.”

Chilling words, and troubling times indeed. It is with a heavy heart that I write this column. The safety of those in Ukraine dominates the importance of our portfolio readiness. That said, we should protect our wealth and recognize the risks that take many shapes and forms when we can.

Very sad. Attempting to flee to safety. https://t.co/u9tHryj6Xw Advertisement Advertisement — CutTheCrapInvesting (@67Dodge) February 24, 2022

These are certainly the darkest hours for Europe since World War II.

Unfortunately, I was right in early February when I suggested that Russia could invade Ukraine.

In that column, I wrote:

“Those political risks might be growing in the early months of 2022, as Russia looks ready to invade Ukraine. That invasion appears quite likely as Russia has amassed over 120,000 troops on the border. They have set up military hospitals. This is a fighting army and not a political bargaining chip, experts say.”

Regarding portfolio risk management, I wrote:

“While the risk to life and property of those in Ukraine is the greatest concern, we might be able to predict the movement of certain assets during this time of strife. Gold and energy might soar if Russia invades Ukraine. Gold may prove itself—once again—to be the ultimate safe haven asset.”

These were not difficult calls to make. Gold has a very solid record as a safe-haven asset. The world was already experiencing energy shortages and much higher energy prices. Gold prices and oil and natural gas prices have spiked in recent days.

Brent crude topped US$100 a barrel, and gold prices hit a one-year high, reaching US$1,970 per ounce. Gold is up almost 9% from early January, while U.S. stocks (S&P 500) are down almost 12% into trading on February 24. The tech-heavy Nasdaq slid into a bear market, now down more than 20% from recent peaks.