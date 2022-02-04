The first modern-day pandemic—two years later

To my knowledge, I was the first financial writer in Canada to cover the pandemic or suggest it as a concern. It’s hard to believe that we’ve lived two years of our lives in a scary and confusing pandemic. Two years ago I wrote this post on my blog, “How to prepare your portfolio for the coronavirus outbreak”.

On February 1, 2020, it was not yet considered a “global” pandemic. The first cases were just being reported. And my blog post and headline appears trite and uncaring considering the number of deaths and illness. But again, the destructive path of the coronavirus was not yet known. I addressed the risks and the performance of the markets in previous epidemics.

And, yes, I put some asset allocation ideas on the table for consideration.

I did a follow-up post about the performance of the pandemic portfolio. The risk management ideas certainly did the job in the early stages of the pandemic. Adding gold and long-term treasuries helped the model outperform a traditional balanced couch potato portfolio. In fact, gold hit an all-time record high in August 2020. The price started to soften as the perceived risks of the pandemic began to lower.

As always, those are classic risk managers that you might include in an advanced spud portfolio.

When the pandemic struck, many investors were looking to get an edge over the markets. MoneySense investing editor-at-large Jonathan Chevreau looked at the stay-at-home ETFs and the COVID-19 index created by Jim Cramer, the host of CNBC’s “Mad Money.” Chevreau writes:

“Based on this chart, I’d say Cramer’s COVID-19 index has thus far earned its keep and kept investors out of stocks hardest hit by the virus. The 100 COVID-19 stocks include more than just WFH [work from home] and FANG stocks [Meta (formerly Facebook), Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet (Google)]. They also include pharma and biotech stocks working on a COVID-19 vaccine: Abbott Laboratories, Eli Lilly, Gilead Sciences, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.”

While core index investing worked well through the pandemic, one could have gained an edge by paying attention to work-from-home stocks and sectors versus the reopening stocks and sectors.