U.S. earnings season, with tech biggies to the rescue

Earnings have been very strong thanks to continued economic recovery as we move through, and out, of the pandemic. And earnings season is in full stride in the U.S. The tech giants are releasing their reports, including Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL). And we’re getting a read on other sectors thanks to earnings from Visa (V), McDonalds (MCD), Mastercard (MA), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Chevron (CVX), General Electric (GE), Boeing (BA) and Tesla (TSLA).

Here are some highlights. All figures are courtesy of Seeking Alpha.

Microsoft surged on Wednesday, after beating estimates for earnings and revenue. It said it earned $2.48 a share on $51.7 billion in revenue, up 20% year-over-year. The consensus from Wall Street analysts was for Microsoft to earn $2.32 per share on $50.78 billion in revenue, up 17.9% year-over-year.

Microsoft is buying Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI) for $68.7 billion in one of the biggest moves it has made in the video game market.

Tesla

Tesla, another one of the giants in the U.S. market, continues to roll. Revenue of $17.72 billion was up 65.0% year over year and the electronic vehicle manufacturer beat estimates by $1.08 billion. Non-generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP) earnings per share of $2.54 beat by $0.16. (GAAP means the company follows prescriptive accounting practices, and non-GAAP means it does not. More here.)

The growth is incredible considering supply chain constraints. In September, I wrote about how we were out of chips and that the world runs on chips (semiconductors).

Tesla reports it produced 305,840 vehicles in Q4 (+70% Y/Y) and delivered 308,650 vehicles (+71%).

However, the stock is down over 11% year to date. Tesla says it’s on pace for 50% annual growth.