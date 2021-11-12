Cyclical stocks may be ready for liftoff

Cyclical stocks are priced similarly to the 1960s, early 1980s, early 1990s and early 2000s, according to Jim Paulsen, strategist at Leuthold Group. Those were periods that signalled the beginning of major bull market runs. He adds a bit of hyperbole perhaps suggesting that cyclical stocks may turn manic. But who knows? Perhaps there is some opportunity in the suggestion.

Now, what are cyclical stocks? Here is a very good post on The Motley Fool (an investment newsletter), breaking down the categories of cyclical and non-cyclical stocks.

“A cyclical stock is one whose underlying business generally follows the economic cycle of expansion and recession. Cyclical businesses perform well during economic expansions but typically experience significantly declining sales and profits during recessions and other challenging economic times.”

The growth of a cyclical stock or cyclical sector depends on the business cycle. More specifically, these types of stocks need a robust and growing economy. Cyclical sectors include financials, industrials, consumer discretionary, energy, materials and commodities. That Motley Fool post does a good job of breaking down the sectors and it provides a few examples of sub-categories and stocks within those categories.

This post from RBC breaks down the types of stocks that work well in different parts of recessions and recovery periods through a full economic cycle.

Investing in cyclical stocks may carry more risk due to a dependence on continued robust economic growth. Rallies in cyclical stocks can be more short-lived and are prone to falter at the first hint of a recession or earnings slowdown.

If one were to choose to add to (or overweight) cyclical stocks or sector funds, impeccable timing is required. You would have to strategize when you enter and exit. Of course, most investment commentators suggest that market timing is next to impossible.

That said, patience might be the “cure” for timing on the “when to buy” side of the equation. You might be in early, and there may be many bumps along the road. You may have found some great long-term value, but you’ll have to wait it out.