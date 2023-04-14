BoC pauses rate hikes and its crystal ball predicts 3% inflation this year

On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada (BoC) continued its best to try and balance competing monetary goals of disinflation, while not crashing the entire economy.

By holding the key interest rate at 4.5%, while emphasizing no plans to lower that rate any time soon, the BoC continues to attempt to calm consumer behaviour while not causing a banking panic. The interest rate pause was widely expected after February’s inflation rate came in at 5.2% and was reflective of a strong downwards trend.

Perhaps the most interesting bit of news is that the BoC foresees the official inflation rate to come down to 3% by the middle of 2023. It says the timing for going from 3% to 2% will be more difficult to predict. If Canada can hang on to its full employment and meagre gross domestic product (GDP) growth, then that rate of 3% inflation isn’t a worst-case scenario.

As part of his balancing act, BoC Governor Tiff Macklem made sure to temper good news with strong notes of caution, saying:

“Let me assure Canadians that we know our job is not done until we restore price stability. That’s the destination—we are on our way and we will stay the course.”

This more or less confirms those thoughts of the “higher for longer” interest rates camp.

Here’s an interesting graphic, put together by CBC News, comparing Canada’s inflation rates to that of other countries:

One area of monetary policy not getting nearly as many headlines as the key interest rate decisions is that of quantitative easing. In other words, how many bonds the BoC is selling into the bond market each month.

By selling bonds in the open market, the BoC takes money out of circulation by removing cash from banks and replacing it with previously-purchased bonds. With the BoC no longer artificially stimulating demand for bonds, bond rates are free to climb as high as they need to in order to entice investors to buy them.