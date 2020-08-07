Photo by Stephen on Unsplash

Each week, Cut the Crap Investing founder Dale Roberts shares financial headlines and offers context for Canadian investors.

Should investors say goodbye to the 60/40 balanced portfolio?

For so many years, investors have fallen back on the classic portfolio split: 60% stocks for growth and 40% bonds to manage the risks. And, historically, bonds would also pitch in on the total return front. But with bond yields at historic lows, the bond component does not have much to offer in the way of returns, and many are suggesting a reset or rethink of the 60/40 portfolio.

From Bloomberg:

“‘I don’t think bonds can provide the standard historical returns investors are used to,’ said Andrew Sheets, Morgan Stanley’s chief of cross-asset strategy in London. ‘The starting yield is at a point where that type of return is just not possible. Investors are going to have to lower expectations of 60-40 portfolios, and will have to look elsewhere for what can be in the 40%.’”

That said, the humble 60/40 portfolio continues to defy the odds and confound the experts. In 2020 YTD to August 4, iShares Balanced Portfolio (XBAL) is up over 4%. The one-year return to the end of July was 7.7%.

Go figure.

At the same time as we’re questioning portfolio allocation, we’re also challenging the 4% retirement rule of thumb. In a recent column here on MoneySense, Jonathan Chevreau asked: Is the 4% Rule obsolete?

I really like this article, as well as this approach outlined on Think Advisor involving a “guardrail” of 6%. If you have a year when the annual withdrawal would constitute 6% of your portfolio value, you’ve hit the guardrail. Hit the brakes. You have to lower your spend rate for that year and avoid hitting that retirement guardrail.