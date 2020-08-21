Photo by PhotoMIX Company from Pexels

Each week, Cut the Crap Investing founder Dale Roberts shares financial headlines and offers context for Canadian investors.

Buffett finds profits (but perhaps not religion) in gold

Warren Buffett bought gold, shocking his followers and most investors.

The move is significant, as Mr. Buffett, recognized as the world’s greatest investor, he has long opined that gold is a terrible investment. …

“[Gold investments are] assets that will never produce anything. Because gold doesn’t multiply and there’s very little you can make with it.” –Warren Buffett, in a 2012 shareholder letter

Yet, it’s been confirmed that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway purchased US$564 million worth of shares in Barrick Gold, a Canadian gold miner. Following the purchase, Barrick’s stock price rose 12% on Monday, August 17, and iShares Global Gold Index ETF was up over 6%.

Barrick Gold CEO Mark Bristow called the inaugural investment from Berkshire Hathaway a “significant step” for his gold mining company, and for the industry.

However, no one knows for sure if it was Buffett himself grabbing those shares. It might have been one of his Berkshire lieutenants, such as Todd Combs, who have free rein for more modest purchases—but it’s likely the buy was run by the boss first.

Maybe, as I have speculated out loud, even pre-Berkshire entry, gold simply is too good to pass up. It’s an asset that costs $1,100 per ounce to produce, and sells for nearly $2,000 per ounce; what’s not not to like?