Photo by Jan Kopřiva on Unsplash

Nick was doing deliveries for a friend with a catering service prior to the pandemic. In March, he applied for another driving job.

“That would have fit well with my parental duties and freelance writing gigs.” he says. “The guy was ready to give it to me right then and there, but the company that contracted him put things on hold while they waited to see where this pandemic was going.

“We’re still waiting.”

“We” includes Nick’s wife, Nora, who also had to put a lot of plans on hold thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Their names have been changed to protect their privacy.) An alternative health practitioner, she had recently self-published a book and had plans to do a regional promotional tour. “She was still seeing clients thanks to her already being set up for virtual sessions,” says Nick. “[In July] she saw her first in-person client since March, adopting the same protocols as registered massage therapists to keep everyone safe.”

While Nora wasn’t eligible for government financial aid because she was still making money, Nick says he applied for the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) as soon as it was available. He’s been using it to pay bills and do some needed car repairs. He’s been applying for work and trying to save as much from CERB as possible, but he, like many Canadians receiving CERB and other emergency benefits, is concerned about what’s going to happen when it runs out.

Understanding CERB

The federal government launched CERB in March with the intent of providing financial support to Canadians who were directly affected by COVID-19 and lost their income. The program gives eligible people $2,000 for a four-week period starting from March 15 and the last period ending on September 26. Each period is four weeks long and you can apply to up to a maximum of six periods.

Nearly nine million Canadians applied for CERB. That’s approximately 25% of Canada’s total population.

While you’re getting CERB, you can earn income but there is a limit on how much you can earn. If you earn too much, you may need to return the payment you received during that period. That doesn’t affect your ability to receive CERB during another period, but it may affect your ability to cover bills with your existing cash flow when it comes time to repay the CERB benefit.