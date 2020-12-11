What’s coming down the pipeline for Canadian investors?

Canadian pipeline companies move oil and gas around North America. They don’t carry the risk of having to find and extract the oil and gas, and their revenues are based on regulated and very long-term contracts. So, many investors see the pipelines as a lower risk way to play the energy sector, while receiving very generous and growing dividends.

On the subject of those growing dividends, many Enbridge shareholders (myself included) wondered aloud if the company would deliver another 10% dividend increase. There was also speculation that Enbridge would not deliver a dividend increase, and that they might even cut the dividend. After all, the recent dividend yield (if you bought shares this week) was in the area of 8%. That high yield can be a warning sign that the company is stretching the boundaries of its ability to pay that juicy dividend.

On Monday, Dec. 7, Enbridge announced that they would increase the dividend by 3.09%.

Also this week, Pembina Pipeline announced that they would keep their dividend at the same level. That dividend yield has been above 7% in recent days and weeks.

And Canada’s second largest pipeline operator, TC Energy, announced they will raise money by way of a $1-billion ATM program. No that’s not an automated teller machine for corporations. Or is it? ATM means that they will issue new shares “at the money”—TC Energy will create and release new shares and will accept the price of what the market is offering that day. More often, companies will release new shares (typically to fund growth prospects) by way of a bought deal, where the price for the new shares is agreed-upon with large financial institutions.

The ATM approach is becoming more popular, as it allows for flexibility in the number of shares issued and the timing of the share creation.

I am also a longtime shareholder in TC Energy, and that ATM project will dilute my ownership in the company. I now have to share those earnings with $1-billion worth of new shareholders. The dividend will not be affected, as those are paid per share. TC Energy delivered good news in April with a dividend increase of 8%. That increase was on schedule as TC raises their dividend once a year, with the April payment. Keyera has also maintained its dividend in 2020. They operate pipelines in addition to a few other energy-related services.

The bad-news player in Canada has been Interpipeline, which slashed its dividend payment by more than 70% in March of 2020.