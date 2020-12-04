Canadians with smaller portfolios are the target for deferred service charge (DSC) mutual funds

There was some good news and bad news in this article on Advisor’s Edge. The good news is that those nasty deferred service charge (DSC) mutual funds are being used less, in favour of lower-fee F-series funds. In his MoneySense column, Jonathan Chevreau has documented the welcome decline of DSC funds. As an alternative, F-series funds are available to investors who pay their advisor a separate and distinct fee for advice or financial planning, and the overall cost is significantly lower.

The bad news is that Canadians with smaller investment portfolios are still being targeted with those high-fee DSC funds. From that Advisor’s Edge post, which looked at a recent report from the Mutual Fund Dealers Association…

“The report built on data released last month showing that a large proportion of households served by MFDA advisors are mass market (less than $100,000 in cash and investments).

“These mass-market clients continued to have the highest concentration of deferred sales charge funds (33% of assets), the report said. And DSC funds made up almost half the assets of advisors with books under $2 million.”

DSC funds are largely on their way out in Canada. In my opinion (and I’m certainly not alone on this) they are unfair and do not serve the investors in any way. In fact, DSC funds are harmful. Unfortunately, Ontario is going against the grain and has been very slow to remove DSC funds. (Here’s a post on my blog that includes my letter to the Ontario Securities Commission, along with its weak and mushy regulatory response).

Moving away from high-fee mutual funds of all stripes is a common theme in MoneySense. Here’s Larry Bates, author of Beat The Bank, on switching from mutual funds to ETFs. That is a wonderful and comprehensive post as it lays out the benefits and the watch-outs.

If you are one of these “mass market” Canadians with a more modest portfolio, a Canadian robo-advisor might be a good option. You will receive advice (digital and human) to accompany lower-fee ETF portfolios. Do remember to be careful when transferring assets to a robo-advisor; we don’t want to trigger any unnecessary fees as we leave those mutual funds behind.

Canada’s economic update

This week offered a fall economic update from the Trudeau government, and a first from Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland. The fiscal update projects the deficit will reach $381.6 billion by the end of March 2021, and it could be higher depending on the spread of the virus and the potential of more lockdowns or partial lockdowns.