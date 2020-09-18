Photo by Bryan Angelo on Unsplash

Perhaps we’ll all work for Amazon one day

One of the economic casualties of COVID-19 has been the mall while, at the same time, online shopping went through the Amazon warehouse roof. So his tweet more than caught my eye. Is the phrase “It’s more likely that dead malls will be bulldozed” a prognostication or an exaggeration?

Perhaps the bulldozing of malls is not such a ridiculous notion. As noted in a Seeking Alpha post, Amazon “already had to hire 175,000 people earlier this year to keep up with the rush of orders, and last week said it had 33,000 corporate and tech jobs it needed to fill.”

One could argue that no company was better-positioned for the pandemic than Amazon. Now the corporation is hiring another 100,000 workers in North America, and plans to open 1,000 small delivery hubs in cities and suburbs all over the U.S.

It stands to reason that if consumers are shopping online more often, they’re not hitting the malls. And if the retail stores are not making enough money, they won’t be able to pay their rent. That’s not good news for mall landlords.

Of course, many Canadian investors have exposure to our malls north of the border by way of Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), with the option to invest in an ETF that concentrates in retail. To avoid the mall space, you can choose a REIT that largely avoids it. You can also avoid any guesswork and buy sector ETFs, such as iShares XRE or Vanguard’s VRE or BMO’s ZRE.

Here’s the sector breakdown for the BMO ZRE ETF: