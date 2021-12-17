Jerome Powell, the stage is yours

This week, all eyes and ears were on the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Fed chairman, Jerome Powell. The Federal Reserve, the U.S. central bank, conducted a two-day meeting on Wednesday and Thursday. On Thursday, it was announced the pace of the tapering of bond buying will double and that rate hikes are likely to begin in 2022. Power suggested we could see three rate hikes in 2022, with more to follow in 2023.

The Fed was forced to respond to ongoing and troubling inflation in the U.S. On Monday, inflation readings showed a 6.8% increase for November, year over year. That was the greatest rate of increase in more than 40 years. It was time for Powell to get to work. One of the main tools a central bank has is to raise rates—to ultimately increase borrowing costs, and in turn cool the economy.

The most notable line from the Powell press conference:

“This is not the inflation we wanted.”

It’a certainly time to act. But will the U.S. Federal Reserve take away the punch bowl? Is the stock and real estate party over, thanks to the removal of stimulus?

The markets said “party on.” Markets in the U.S., Canada and around the globe spiked on the Powell comments and the path laid out in the commentary.

Here’s the S&P 500 (IVV) chart courtesy of Seeking Alpha. Stocks added more than 1% on December 15, as Powell gave his remarks.

Stocks did soften at the close of the week. Traders are absorbing the rate hike agenda and the surging Omicron variant.