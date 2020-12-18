Bitcoin defies gravity

It’s as though bitcoin has left the atmosphere, moving to new all-time highs this week. Here’s a tweet from Paul R. La Monica of CNN…

The mid-$19K range had proven strong resistance for bitcoin (BTC-USD) over the past three weeks, but the bulls have finally pushed through. The controversial crypto peaked nearly three years to the day when bitcoin first crested $20,000; that time, it stayed above $20K for a handful of minutes, before crashing to $4K over the ensuing few months.

Yes, this is more than a volatile ride.

By Wednesday evening, Dec. 16, bitcoin had surpassed US$23,000.

And on Thursday, La Monica offered this post and commentary on CNN Business:

“Volumes last week were 70% above the year’s daily average…suggesting greater participation in this rally than has historically been the case,” said James Butterfill, investment strategist at CoinShares. “It is worth taking note that investors are beginning to see bitcoin as a viable gold alternative.”

That said, it may not be wise to write off gold (and silver) as very useful portfolio diversification assets.

As I had suggested in this post when PayPal adopted the use of bitcoin, more widespread institutional acceptance of crypto was already underway—and now, perhaps, it is in full swing. Bitcoin may certainly battle gold for attention, and for investors’ dollars.