Groceries and electricity profits shine for investors—not so much for consumers

Canadian blue-chip companies reported a wide range of earnings results this week.

While grocer earnings calls don’t usually make to leading news headlines, Loblaws was squarely in the media’s crosshairs this week, as a result of inflation on grocery bills.

Shareholders will no doubt welcome the $52-million fourth-quarter profit announcement, as revenues rose about 10% year over year (YOY). Despite the earnings beat, Loblaw chief financial officer Richard Dufresne said results were, “further evidence that retail prices are not growing faster than costs, and the company is not taking advantage of inflation to drive profits.”

He went on to claim that gross margins on food retail peaked in mid-2021, and it’s been trending downward since.

Good luck, Dufresne, on convincing the public of those assertions.

In the world of utilities and energy production, Emera posted a solid quarter. It appears to have gotten the green light to pass along cost increases to consumers. TransAlta didn’t fare so well. It posted an “on-paper loss” when a significant profit had been expected. The company explained the earnings result by stating:

“The net loss in 2022 was impacted by higher depreciation and amortization expense due to the acceleration of useful lives on certain facilities in our gas segment, higher OM&A expenses and higher income tax expense, due to higher earnings before tax and current and prior period tax adjustments in the US to mitigate cash tax.”

OM&A expenses include operations, maintenance and administrative costs.

In other words, that may mean: “We’re doing fine. Our revenues are way up, but we’re completing the bookkeeping this way in order to minimize taxes.” And, investors appeared largely to agree, as the stock price was down by about 3% on Thursday.