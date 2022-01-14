Growth vs the Fed: the battle of 2022

This year’s battle for the markets is shaping up. In one corner we have ongoing economic growth. In the other corner we have the Fed.

Let’s get ready to ruuuuuuummmmbbbbllllle!!!

When I made sense of 2021, we looked at commentary from LPL research that framed the growth prospects for 2022.

“An expanding economy is a great start, but stocks fundamentally derive their value from earnings. On the top line, the environment for companies to grow revenue next year should be excellent, with potential for above-average economic growth and some pricing power from elevated inflation. Revenue growth has historically been well correlated to nominal GDP growth, which is simply real GDP growth (the inflation-adjusted number that’s normally reported) plus inflation. Our 4% to 4.5% real GDP growth forecast for next year plus perhaps 3% inflation (about the consensus forecast for the increase in the Consumer Price Index) puts a 7% revenue increase in play.”

Growth prospects are more than solid for 2022. We might be in line for another year of decent returns in the markets, barring any catastrophic and surprising event, often called a black swan.

Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, is even giddier—he recently told CNBC:

“We’re going to have the best growth we’ve ever had this year, I think since maybe sometime after the Great Depression.”

That said, one of the dominant themes from 2021 is still kicking around—that annoying thing called inflation.