Are central banks smarter than we thought—or are they just lucky?

The world’s central banks faced plenty of criticism over the last 12 months, with skyrocketing inflation data dominating the headlines. Market watchers might not-so-fondly remember the whole “transitory” debate.

Here’s a potentially unpopular take on things: Central bankers may have got it right more often than they got it wrong. The pain of quick interest rate increases has caused people to forget the desperation of early 2020, when faith in the economy (and our ability to collectively stay alive) was plummeting. Central bankers around the world threw everything (plus the kitchen sink) at the anemic pandemic economy. And they successfully prevented a Great Depression-type of spiral. If its cost turns out to be getting a little behind the inflation curve—before successfully catching back up in a year or two—that price is pretty low, historically speaking.

With the U.S. annual inflation rate falling to 6.5% last week, it wasn’t a huge surprise to see Canada’s inflation come in at 6.3% on Tuesday. That said, the news was certainly welcome. These inflation figures were down from 7.1% and 6.8% respectively.

Of course, it’s also entirely possible the folks in control of monetary levers at the central banks are just stumbling through the dark and found the gift of plummeting oil prices.

Some key takeaways from Statistics Canada’s Consumer Price Index for December 2022 report:

Gasoline prices were down 13% from November

Grocery prices were up 0.3% from November—11% on a year-over-year basis

Annual mortgage costs were up 18% year-over-year

Rents were up 5.8% year-over-year

Annual core inflation was 5.3%

The three-month change to core inflation was 3.7%

For me, the final three-month core inflation number of 3.7% is the most important metric in the Statscan report. That is the most recent data we have on the key core inflation trends. Gas and food prices will always go up or down month to month, but it’s the core inflation number that most affects our personal finances over the long term.

Despite the mostly-positive inflation report, money markets are predicting a 77% chance the Bank of Canada (BoC) raises interest rates by 0.25% on January 25. That’s a jump up from a 70% probability before Tuesday’s report. We continue to believe the risks of over-tightening interest rates now outweigh the risks of inflation staying above 3%.

Hopefully the BoC stands firm after this upcoming hike and takes a “wait and see” approach as the effects of substantially higher interest rates work their way through the system.