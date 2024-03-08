Earnings beat expectations—as expected

As we close out the first quarter’s earnings season, the biggest takeaway is that there were no surprises. Analysts’ expectations were largely met or exceeded. For example, Target reported earnings per share of $2.98 and revenues of $31.92 billion, beating expectations by 23.52% and 0.22%, respectively. (Figures in this section are in U.S. dollars.) It wasn’t just Target—between 70% and 80% of businesses reported first quarter earnings that beat expectations. This is what we usually see at this time of year.

However, dig a little deeper and the picture isn’t as typical as it may seem. Even though top-line and bottom-line growth beat expectations, when we compare these results to earnings from a couple of years ago, we notice that growth and profitability are slowing in some areas of the market. Many sectors—such as banking, retail and pharma, with the exception of big-cap tech and especially artificial intelligence—are not doing as well as they did a few years ago.

Coming out of 2022, the bar for growth was low. It was a different scenario in 2023, which ended on a high note. With each subsequent quarter going forward, the comparables will become even more challenging. The bar will rise for those companies that did well last year and continue to do well—particularly in the tech space. If tech cannot maintain the same pace of growth in subsequent quarters, we may see markets pull back at some point this year.

The latest quarterly earnings highlights Here’s a sampling of recent earnings you should know about (all figures in U.S. dollars): Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT): Earnings per share of $2.98 (versus expected range of $1.90 to $2.60). Revenue of $31.92 billion (versus $31.83 billion expected).

Earnings per share of $2.98 (versus expected range of $1.90 to $2.60). Revenue of $31.92 billion (versus $31.83 billion expected). Costco (Nasdaq: COST): Earnings per share of $3.92 (versus $3.62 expected). Revenue of $58.44 billion (versus $59.16 billion expected).

Earnings per share of $3.92 (versus $3.62 expected). Revenue of $58.44 billion (versus $59.16 billion expected). Broadcom (Nasdaq: AVGO): Earnings per share of $10.99 (versus $10.29 expected) in the first quarter of 2024. Revenue of $11.96 billion (versus $11.71 billion expected).

Investors shift to the macro for the big picture

Now that we’ve heard from most companies about their earnings, the focus on individual stocks and business performance is in the rearview—at least until the next quarterly reporting period. Investors have turned their attention to the economy and what the central banks are planning to do with interest rates. They are moving from the micro to the macro.

On Friday, March 8, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and Statistics Canada both updated the jobs picture.

The U.S. jobs report, in particular, always impacts the markets because of the size of the U.S. economy, while Canada’s employment numbers pack a much smaller punch. The U.S. added 275,000 jobs in February and the unemployment rate rose to 3.9%, following a remarkable 353,000 new jobs created in January. In Canada, 41,000 jobs were added in February and the unemployment rate rose to 5.8%.

There are a few other key dates to pay attention to this month. The U.S. Consumer Price Index rate for February will be announced March 12, followed by Canada’s CPI for February on March 19. Jerome Powell, chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, will announce his decision on interest rates on March 20. The Bank of Canada held its benchmark rate steady at 5% (for the fifth time) on March 6.

Rising inflation was the catalyst for the central banks to start raising interest rates in 2022, but now that inflation rates seem to have stabilized, the expectation is that the Federal Reserve will pause on further increases. Even so, the statement it puts out will be important.