The CEO of ChatGPT is out… and back in!?

OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman had one heck of a week. This is what will no doubt be one of the most important—and complex—corporate stories of the year: A company valued at USD$86 billion about to disappear into thin air, but suddenly didn’t.

If you want the full complex breakdown of all the angles and entities involved in this saga, I recommend checking out Derek Thompson’s podcast. There’s disagreement on some of these events, depending which version of the story you take as gospel.

ChatGPT and OpenAI’s timeline

Here are the main takeaways:

2015 • The company OpenAI launched in late 2015 by Sam Altman, Elon Musk and a few other artificial intelligence (AI) savants.

• OpenAI was formed as a non-profit with the goal of furthering research in the AI space under the most ethical and responsible conditions—as opposed to the motives that most for-profit companies have. In its founding documents, the company purported to “ensure that safe artificial general intelligence is developed and benefits all of humanity.” 2018 • Musk left the company. It appears to AI neophytes like us that everything was ticking along about this time, in terms of smart people researching important things in a super responsible way. OpenAI was not the only AI player however, and it was being outspent by some of the other big tech companies in the game. 2019 • OpenAI releases ChatGPT-2.0, and the world took notice of the new AI application.

• OpenAI made some big changes. It decided that within its non-profit corporate structure, it would create a profit subsidiary. This entity would be completely owned by the non-profit OpenAI and controlled by its board. If you’re confused by this corporate “turducken” of a share structure, you’re not alone. (That’s a strange—but tasty?!—turkey, duck and chicken roast made popular in the ’70s.)

• OpenAI becomes possibly the most important AI company in the world at this point. Microsoft invests USD$10 billion into it.

• After releasing ChatGPT and creating the profit wing of the company, CEO Sam Altman begins to experience friction with the board. In the podcast, Thompson describes a conflicting situation of the “Doomers” (career academics who make up the board) prioritizing the safety and ethical concerns of AI development, and the “Boomers” (business-savvy tech engineers) focussed on fast technical development. 2023 • Last weekend this internal schism ripped itself open, and Altman was fired.

• Soon after, a majority of its employees petitioned, saying they would resign if Altman wasn’t immediately brought back and major changes were made to the board. These are the world’s foremost AI experts, and they appear to have wielded an unprecedented amount of power and intellectual leverage.

• About the same time, Microsoft announced it was hiring Altman, and there was speculation that many of OpenAI’s unhappy employees could be brought over as well. For a day or so it looked as if Microsoft gobbled up a USD$86 billion company for free!

• Then, on Wednesday, November 22, Altman won the OpenAI Game of Thrones battle. He was brought back as CEO, and massive changes were going to be made to the board. Apparently, Microsoft was OK with this, and everyone is now good to keep working at the company they were at the week before.

To sum up: A bunch of really smart egomaniacs fought over the leadership of AI, which might jump-start a massive productivity revolution around the world and/or cause robots to wipe out humanity.

What does it mean for Canadian investors? In short, probably not much. For a moment, it looked like an incredible coup for Microsoft and its share price jumped as a result, but then it levelled off fairly quickly.

Now, it must be really hard for a company to balance its profit and non-profit priorities. It increasingly looks like governments around the world will have to put their own guardrails up, if we want any limits placed around AI. The corporate gatekeepers basically just admitted they’re going to pursue growth first and worry about any risks later.

Nvidia lives up to its lofty expectations

AI-chip king Nvidia released earnings after the market closed on Tuesday, November 21. Earnings per share came in at USD$4.02 (versus $3.37 predicted) on revenues of USD$18.12 billion (versus USD$16.18 predicted). Despite this massive earnings beat, the share price fell by about 2% on Wednesday, which tells you just how unpredictable expectations are for this company right now.

Nvidia is up a scorching 240% year to date.