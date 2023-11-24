Advertisement

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

A couple receive the keys to their new home from a realtor

Real Estate

The tax implications of buying a second home in Canada

Vacation or rental property, or both? Here are the taxes you can expect on a secondary property in Canada,...

Two young kids in winter clothes smile and stick out their tongues

Education Money

You opened an RESP—now what?

Aerial view of a Toronto neighbourhood. Will the real estate bubble pop?

Real Estate

Toronto housing bubble: Is it ready to pop?

Toronto’s surging housing market faces uncertainty. Learn about soaring prices, economic factors and the future of affordable homeownership.

Investing

MoneySense at the MoneyShow: Portfolio Risk and Top Canadian ETFs for This Year and Beyond

Here’s how to get your free ticket to attend the MoneyShow Canada Virtual Expo.

A wealthy older man reads his insurance policy

Retired Money

Infinite banking in Canada: Should you borrow from your life insurance policy?

The “Infinite Banking Concept” is gaining popularity with Canadian retirees—but it’s not right for everyone. Here’s how this leverage...

A man sits outside of a coffee shop, working on his laptop

Spend

Canada’s inflation rate fell to 3.1% in October—where will it go from here?

The Consumer Price Index shows inflation fell slightly in October. How did it get so high, and what does...

A mother and daughter enjoy lunch at home

Save

How Canadians can save money on gas, grocery, cellphone and other home bills

Cut costs, not corners. With inflation making it harder to balance the family budget, here are easy ways to...

family at the cottage, with its future generation of owners

Vacation Homes

Family legacy: How to pass along the family cottage—and 3 things to avoid

Discover key strategies from estate planning lawyer Peter Lillico on preserving your family’s cherished cottage for generations to come.

A GIC investor talks to their financial advisor about whether to buy GICs in 2024.

Ask a Planner

What to expect for GICs in 2024

The rates offered on guaranteed investment certificates have skyrocketed over the past two years. Here are considerations for investors...

