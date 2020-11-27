Photo by Mohammad Rezaie on Unsplash

Each week, Cut the Crap Investing founder Dale Roberts shares financial headlines and offers context for Canadian investors.

The 10 biggest stocks won big over the last 10 years

This decade belonged to the winners, says Michael Batnick on The Irrelevant Investor. From that post…

“…if you owned a portfolio of the 10 largest stocks and did a rebalance every January, you absolutely annihilated the S&P 500.”

And as you can see from the performance chart in that blog post, the top 10 beat the market by a shocking amount over a 10-year period. The top 10 delivered 579.3% for the period, compared to 251.7% for the S&P 500. Yes, more than a doubling of the market.

And what is also interesting is that the only stocks that would have stayed in the portfolio from 2010 through the end of the decade were Apple, Microsoft, Google and Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway.

You might think of this as a form of cap weighting (when the largest stocks hold the greatest weight in the portfolio) on steroids. The portfolio strategy is ruthless. If a company is one of the top 10 most valuable publicly traded companies in the U.S., but if it slips to number 11—out you go.

And if you look at the table in that post, which lists the top 10 stocks for each year, you’ll see that when a company is booted out of the top 10, that company usually goes on to enter a period of extended weakness. You’ll see Chevron, GE, IBM, and Procter & Gamble were given the boot in the earlier part of the decade. When I run those four companies as an equal-weight (25% each) portfolio for the same 10-year period, the return is a measly 60%, or just 4.5% per year.

The “top 10” portfolio strategy was successful in identifying long term under-performers. On the strategy of identifying long term winners, the combined tech darlings of Apple, Microsoft and Google delivered a “10 bagger” for the period. That’s a 1000% total return; every $1,000 was turned into $10,000.