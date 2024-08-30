Nvidia earnings land on the moon—shareholders were aiming for the stars

Pretty much any other company in the world would be thrilled to post Nvidia’s quarterly earnings numbers, but right now Nvidia isn’t “any other company.”

Nvidia earnings highlights All numbers below are in USD. Nvidia (NVDA/NASDAQ): Earnings per share came in at $0.68 (versus $0.64 predicted), while revenues totalled $30.04 billion (versus $28.70 billion predicted).

Revenues were up 80% year over year. Net income was up 268%. Nvidia has so much extra revenue, it spent $50 billion to repurchase its own shares.

Despite the growth and overall earnings numbers, Nvidia shares were down 7% in immediate after-hours trading after the Wednesday close. It fell 6% on Thursday but was up 1.3% before trading began Friday. Other AI-linked chip stocks slipped in sympathy Thursday morning, with AMD, Broadcom and Micron falling 1.6 to 2%.

Nvidia is still up 150% year-to-date and more than 900% since the end of 2022. But it’s interesting to see the company’s expectations finally overshoot its ability to produce unprecedented profits. There are no large-cap stocks in the world that have had the meteoric rise that Nvidia has realized over the past few years. And, consequently, no other company’s shareholders have the same unquenchable thirst for record growth.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the company is on pace to meet its ambitious production targets for the new Blackwell chip technology, calling anticipation for the technology “incredible.”

While gross margins slipped to 75.1% from 78.4% last quarter, they’re still up from 70.1% a year ago. That level of gross margin is astounding. For context: A company like Canadian National Railway, which operates in an oligopoly and has one of Canada’s highest gross margins, comes in at around 41%. Canadian conglomerates like Enbridge and Telus come in at 17% and 9%, respectively.

Overall, it appears to be a case of analysts being tired of looking uninformed at every earnings call, as Nvidia’s ability to produce profits raced past their expectations. They have finally adjusted for this breakneck speed at which the company is growing, and now quarterly earnings predictions will have to normalize a bit going forward.

