Attention Walmart shoppers: Here are the best credit cards to use at the retail giant

The mega-retailer Walmart has grown considerably over the years, from its humble origins as a small store in 1960s Arkensas to the worldwide chain it is today. The company’s Canadian history started in 1994, beginning with the acquisition of 122 Woolco stores. A lot has changed in the past 25 years. These days, Walmart Canada operates more than 400 stores nationally, including their discount locations and Supercentres (massive stores offering everything from apparel to home decor to groceries). Additionally, more than 600,000 Canadians visit walmart.ca, the retailer’s online store, every day.

It should come as no surprise that a company with this kind of reach has a financial services arm. Alongside insurance and money transfers, the brand offers a no-annual-fee Walmart Rewards Mastercard. This card is tailored for the brand’s shoppers, who reap rewards when they use it at Walmart. But is it the best option when it comes to collecting rewards? The answer depends on your spending habits and goals. For example, if earning top rewards for grocery purchases is important to you, keep in mind that Walmart Supercentres may not be considered grocery stores for points-collection purposes by certain credit card providers—so it’s important to read the fine print. (For the record, Visa, American Express and Mastercard all count Walmart Supercentre purchases as “groceries.”) Read on for more about the Walmart Rewards Mastercard and eight strong alternatives.

Walmart Rewards Mastercard

By allowing you to earn Walmart Rewards Dollars, redeemable at a 1:1 ratio, the Walmart Rewards Mastercard has one of the most straightforward programs around. Purchases made at Walmart (both in-store and online) earn 1.25% back, while spending everywhere else is rewarded at a perfectly respectable 1% in Walmart Rewards Dollars. These Dollars, which are valued at $1 each, can be redeemed in lieu of cash at Walmart. You only need to rack up 5 Rewards Dollars before you can redeem, which means cashing in your points is fast and easy. The card commands no annual fee, and additional cards for family are free, so collectors can rack up their rewards quickly. The company also offers an attractive welcome bonus of up to 25 Rewards Dollars.

The simple earn ratio and redemption process make this feel a bit like a cash back card, but it’s important to understand that Dollars are not dollars. These rewards can only be spent at Walmart stores or at walmart.ca, and therein lies the card’s main weakness. Although Walmart offers a truly broad range of products, some consumers may not like the lack of flexibility.

Annual fee: $0

$0 Earn rate: 1.25% back in Walmart Rewards Dollars on purchases at Walmart; 1% back everywhere else

1.25% back in Walmart Rewards Dollars on purchases at Walmart; 1% back everywhere else Welcome bonus: Up to 25 Dollars (15 when you make one purchase at Walmart and another anywhere else within 5 days; plus, 10 when you sign up for electronic statements)

Up to 25 Dollars (15 when you make one purchase at Walmart and another anywhere else within 5 days; plus, 10 when you sign up for electronic statements) Additional perks: Zero liability protection; Tap-and-Go; personalized cheques; free additional cards

The best credit cards for Walmart

Best no-fee cash back card

If you’re looking for a no-annual-fee cash back card, it’s hard to beat this Tangerine product. It allows you to select up to three spending categories where you can earn a very generous 2% back—and groceries is one of them. Purchases at Walmart Supercentres fall into the “groceries” category for all Visa, American Express and Mastercard cards, so with that category activated, this product beats out Walmart’s card by 0.75% on every dollar. However, not all Walmart stores are classified as Supercentres, so you may not earn rewards at your local store. All cardholders can choose two categories, but open a Tangerine Savings Account and you’ll can earn in a third. New clients enjoy a full 4% back on their selected categories for three months. All other purchases get 0.5% back, so this card is best for strategic spenders.

Annual fee: $0

$0 Earn rate: 2% cash back on up to 3 categories and 0.5% back on everything else

2% cash back on up to 3 categories and 0.5% back on everything else Welcome bonus: 4% back on selected categories for 3 months

4% back on selected categories for 3 months Additional perks: Free cards for authorized users on account; purchase assurance and extended warranty

Best cash back card with an annual fee

If you’re willing to pay an annual fee, you can enjoy some higher cash-back rates that can really add up. For $99 annually, the American Express SimplyCash Preferred card will get you 2% back on all purchases, including at Walmart. This means your annual fee will pay for itself after you spend $5,000—and that’s not even taking into account the six-month introductory rate of 5% back (up to $300). This card’s insurance coverage is valuable for those who travel, with included medical, accident, car rental, baggage and burglary protection. Up to nine free supplementary cardholders means that you and your family can really rake in the cash.

Annual fee: $99

$99 Earn rate: 2% cash back

2% cash back Welcome bonus: 5% for the first 3 months (up to $300 back); 1.99% interest on balance transfers for the first 6 months

5% for the first 3 months (up to $300 back); 1.99% interest on balance transfers for the first 6 months Additional perks: Emergency medical insurance, $100,000 travel accident insurance, lost or stolen baggage protection, flight and baggage delay protection; car rental theft and damage coverage; hotel and motel burglary protection; buyer’s assurance and purchase protection; American Express Invites membership; up to 9 free supplementary cards; refer-a-friend bonus of up to $150

Best card for earning everywhere you shop

Another contender in the no-fee cash back realm is the American Express SimplyCash. Though this card’s earn rate is slightly lower than the Tangerine card, it matches Walmart’s and is applied to purchases everywhere, with no cap. A three-month welcome rate of 2.5% sweetens the deal, along with a decent balance transfer offer of 1.99% interest for six months. Although this is a no-fee card, it does carry a few extras like $100,000 in travel accident insurance and free supplementary cards so you can get your family members earning cash back too.

Annual fee: $0

$0 Earn rate: 1.25% cash back

1.25% cash back Welcome bonus: 2.5% for the first 3 months (up to $150 back); 1.99% interest on balance transfers for the first 6 months

2.5% for the first 3 months (up to $150 back); 1.99% interest on balance transfers for the first 6 months Additional perks: $100,000 travel accident insurance; buyer’s assurance and purchase protection; Front-of-the-Line Entertainment Access; up to 9 free supplementary cards; refer-a-friend bonus of up to $100

Best for international spending

Rogers Platinum Mastercard

Like the American Express SimplyCash card above, the Rogers Platinum Mastercard offers 1.25% back on all purchases with no annual fee. This card might outshine the Amex if you travel often or shop across the border, with 3% back on all purchases in foreign currencies. A 2% rebate on Rogers products and services is a welcome treat, and you can’t go wrong with a $25 cash back reward when you make your first purchase within three months.

Annual fee: $0

$0 Earn rate: 1.25% cash back

1.25% cash back Welcome bonus: $25 cash on first purchase within 3 months

$25 cash on first purchase within 3 months Additional perks: Free additional cards

Best for flexible rewards

Flexibility is the name of the game with this no-annual-fee rewards card, where MBNA Rewards Points can be redeemed for cash back, travel merchandise and gift cards. They can even be used towards charitable donations. Customers earn points at a rate of 2 Points per $1 spent on gas, restaurant and grocery purchases (up to $5,000 per year per category), including at Walmart Supercentres. Purchases made at the Walmart Supercentres is also at a 2 Points/$1 earn rate, and 1 Point per $1 spent everywhere else—and with each Point worth up to $0.01, you’re seeing a return of up to 2% on spends at Walmart. The welcome bonus of up to 10,000 Points gets you off to a great start.

Unlike other no-annual-fee cards, this product includes an almost unheard-of suite of insurance products. In addition to the usual extended warranty and purchase protection, card holders for the MBNA Rewards Platinum Plus have up to $1M in travel accident coverage, $2,000 in trip interruption insurance, $200,00 in rental car accident coverage and rental car theft and damage coverage.

Annual fee: $0

$0 Earn rate: 2 Points for every $1 spent on gas, groceries and restaurant purchases (up to $5,000 per year per category), and 1 Point per $1 spent everywhere else

2 Points for every $1 spent on gas, groceries and restaurant purchases (up to $5,000 per year per category), and 1 Point per $1 spent everywhere else Welcome bonus: 10,000 Points (5,000 on the first eligible purchase within 90 days and another 5,000 when you enrol in electronic statements)

10,000 Points (5,000 on the first eligible purchase within 90 days and another 5,000 when you enrol in electronic statements) Additional perks: Travel accident, trip interruption, car rental theft and damage, accident and personal effects coverage; extended warranty and purchase protection

Best for collecting BMO Rewards Points

The BMO World Elite Mastercard is a rewards card that lets you accumulate rewards you can redeem for travel purchases (such as flights, hotels or cruises), or for merchandise, gift cards or even experiences. Travel, dining and entertainment purchases earn at three BMO Rewards Points per dollar, while everything else—including Walmart spends—gets two BMO Rewards Points per dollar. For Walmart shoppers this is a return of 1.4%, which exceeds the branded store card. With a very generous welcome bonus of 35,000 Points and the annual fee waived in the first year, this is an extremely tempting product, made more so by a comprehensive insurance package and lounge perks.

Annual fee: $150

$150 Earn rate: 3 Points per $1 on eligible travel, dining entertainment; 2 Points per $1 everywhere else (including Walmart)

3 Points per $1 on eligible travel, dining entertainment; 2 Points per $1 everywhere else (including Walmart) Welcome bonus: 35,000 Points when you spend $3,000 in the first 3 months; first year’s annual fee waived

35,000 Points when you spend $3,000 in the first 3 months; first year’s annual fee waived Additional perks: World Elite Total Travel and Medical Protection which includes emergency medical, car rental, and trip cancellation coverage; free membership in Mastercard Airport Experiences provided by LoungeKey; purchase protection and extended warranty, personal effects coverage; extended warranty and purchase protection

Best for cash back rewards from travel

Rogers World Elite Mastercard



Choosing the best product for travellers is always tricky because it relies largely on the wants and needs of the specific traveller. Rogers World Elite Mastercard gets the nod for three main reasons: it carries a $0 annual fee; it offers 3% cash back on purchases made in a foreign currency; and, it includes valuable travel and rental car insurance products and purchase protection. With a regular cash back rate of 1.75% cash back, this product beats the Walmart branded card by 0.5%, and even more when you use it to pay for Rogers products and services where it returns 2%. For travellers, the real value comes with the 4% cash back on spends made in foreign currencies. Even taking into account the typical 2.5% foreign transaction fee, this rate gives you back 1.5%. And, making travel even better, it includes travel and rental car insurance. Cash back can be redeemed as a statement credit once yearly or on demand via the Mastercard Pay with Rewards app.

Annual fee: $0

$0 Earn rate: 4% on purchases made in a foreign currency; 2% on Rogers products and services; 1.75% on everything else

4% on purchases made in a foreign currency; 2% on Rogers products and services; 1.75% on everything else Welcome bonus: $25 cash back on first purchase within 3 months

$25 cash back on first purchase within 3 months Additional perks: Trip interruption and cancellation, out-of-province or -country emergency medical coverage; rental car collision/damage insurance; extended warranty and purchase protection



Best low interest card

If you’re carrying a balance for any reason, the very first thing to do is take a look at your options before you’re charged interest at a high rate. You may decide to open up a line of credit or consolidate your debt, but if you decide to transfer your debt to a low-interest card, MBNA is a great option. For only $39 annually, the MBNA True Line Gold Mastercard offers an interest rate of just 8.99% on purchases; compare this to the 19.89% charged by Walmart. And, to save you even more, this product has a 0% promotional rate for six months on balance transfers. As an MBNA Gold card, it also includes a suite of useful insurance policies like accidental death and dismemberment, rental vehicle collision and personal effects benefits. Overall, this card is more than worth the small annual fee and may help you to reduce your debt more quickly. And, if you want a no-fee alternative, consider the MBNA True Line, which has a 12.99% interest rate on purchases.

Annual fee: $39

$39 Earn rate: N/A

N/A Welcome bonus: 0% promotional interest rate on balance transfers for 6 months

0% promotional interest rate on balance transfers for 6 months Additional perks: Common carrier accidental death and dismemberment up to $500,000; unexpected return home coverage up to $2,000; rental vehicle collision damage waiver and accidental death and dismemberment; purchase assurance and extended warranty

