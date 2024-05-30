Advertisement

Credit Cards

Canadian consumer debt: How we’re paying for our credit cards

More Canadians only making minimum payment on credit cards, according to new TransUnion report.

Debt

Why young people keep getting caught in debt traps and how to break the cycle

Ever-increasing credit card limits, lifestyle creep and a rising cost of living are contributing to a rise in debt...

News

Scotiabank Earnings: A breakdown of Q2 results for investors

Scotiabank profits slip as auto loans and variable mortgages weigh.

Stocks

Why is TD’s profit down?

TD Bank Group reports profits down 22% on anti-money laundering hit.

A Loblaw storefront lit up at night

Spend

Food inflation in Canada: Who Canadians blame for rising prices

Canadians feel grocery inflation is getting worse, and 18% are boycotting Loblaw, according to a new poll.

News

Canada’s inflation rate falls to 2.7% in April, driving up odds of June rate cut

The inflation reading gives some economists more confidence that the Bank of Canada will cut its benchmark interest rate...

Careers

These companies have laid off Canadian workers in 2024

Which companies have started laying off in Canada? This is what we have so far.

Stocks

Canada Goose, Lightspeed report earnings

Luxury parka maker Canada Goose reports $5M Q4 profit, revenue up 22% from year ago. Lightspeed reappoints founder Dax...

Spend

Why are fertility treatments so expensive in Canada?

Fertility treatments are expensive, and planning for them is difficult as the costs vary widely across the country.

A healthcare receptionist, one of the industries that had employment growth.

News

High interest rates and unemployment: Expectations for June’s rate announcement

Employment jumps by 90,000 in April, raising doubts about June interest rate cut.

