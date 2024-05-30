1. Unlock the earning potential of your everyday spending

Everyone has expenses. The trick is to figure out how to earn rewards on the purchases you’re already making. Your best bet is to pick a card that offers boosted earn rates in the categories you spend the most in. For many Canadians, the top spending categories are groceries and gas, so paying with a card like the National Bank World Elite Mastercard can reap a lot of points.

Let’s say your family spends around $1,000 per month on groceries and about $250 on gas. If you paid for these purchases with the National Bank World Elite Mastercard, you could earn up to 5,500 points per month—that’s 66,000 points per year just in those two categories. With 66,000 points, you could redeem for tech merchandise (like a smartwatch or tablet) or pay down your National Bank of Canada mortgage, for example.

Here’s how it works: The amount of points earned on grocery and restaurant purchases depends on the total gross monthly amount charged to the credit card account, regardless of the purchase category. You will earn five points for every dollar in eligible grocery and restaurant purchases until a total of $2,500 in gross monthly purchases is charged to the account. After that, you’ll earn two points per dollar in eligible grocery and restaurant purchases. (The total gross monthly amount is calculated based on your monthly billing period.)

Apply for the National Bank World Elite Mastercard between May 13 and August 15, 2024, and you could earn up to 40,000 bonus rewards points in the first year. Minimum purchase and insurance product required. See applicable terms and conditions.

2. Make the most of your optional spending

There’s more to bills than groceries and gas, of course, so choose a card that rewards more of your other purchases. When you use your National Bank World Elite Mastercard to pay your restaurant bill, you could earn up to five points per dollar. Plus, with a base rate of one point per dollar spent on your card in other categories, your rewards will rack up quickly.

3. Subscribe to rewards points

If you’re like most Canadians, you’ve got a bunch of bills that show up each and every month, including services like your phone plan and subscriptions to streaming services. Get something back for your monthly bills by setting up automatic payments with your National Bank World Elite Mastercard. You’ll get two points per dollar for recurring payments, and you’ll never have to worry about missing a payment.

4. Get the family involved

When you add a cardholder to your account, all their rewards points add up along with yours in the same account, so you reach your rewards goals faster. This can be a terrific option for spouses, for example. Each person will have their own card with their own PIN, but all transactions are charged to the same account. With the National Bank World Elite Mastercard, the annual fee for each additional card is only $50 per year.

5. Earn more on travel

Using a credit card is a convenient and secure way to pay for travel—and it can also let you earn rewards points. With the National Bank World Elite Mastercard, you’ll get two points per dollar spent on any travel you book through the À la carte Travel portal. Plus, every year you’ll get a travel credit of up to $150 to reimburse eligible expenses charged to your card, including flight upgrades, seat selection, airport parking, extra checked bags and access to airport lounges. And, with the included travel insurance on this card, you’ll be all set for your next journey. (Insurance coverage is limited to specific amounts. Please read the full insurance details.)