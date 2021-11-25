Video: Is tenant insurance mandatory?
Your landlord says it’s required. But you know someone who doesn’t have it. Which one is right?
Tenant insurance is good to have. If you’re a renter, it covers the cost of replacing your personal items after theft or damage. But coverage doesn’t stop there—tenant insurance also protects you in situations where you may be liable, such as accidental property damage or a personal injury suffered by a visitor to your home. There’s more, but you’ll have to watch the video.Watch: Is tenant insurance mandatory?
