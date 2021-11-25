Tenant insurance is good to have. If you’re a renter, it covers the cost of replacing your personal items after theft or damage. But coverage doesn’t stop there—tenant insurance also protects you in situations where you may be liable, such as accidental property damage or a personal injury suffered by a visitor to your home. There’s more, but you’ll have to watch the video.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 100%; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span></span>

More on tenant insurance: