1.MYTH: You must have home insurance.

FACT: Is home insurance required by law? Unlike auto insurance, home insurance has not been made mandatory by the government. However, if you’re asking “Is home insurance required for a mortgage?” you’ll get a different answer. If you own the property and have a mortgage on it, often, your bank or lender will require that you hold an active home insurance policy and name them on that policy. If you do not own the property but are renting it, your landlord may require that you have renter’s insurance.

2. MYTH: If I am away on vacation, my house is covered.

FACT: If you simply leave for vacation without taking precautions, you are not always covered. Thus, if you go away during the “usual heating season” then you usually need to either:

Shut off the home’s water supply and empty all pipes or take steps to ensure the home’s heating is maintained. If you don’t take one of these two precautions, then you may not be protected against water damage resulting from frozen pipes that burst.

Check with your provider to determine what length of vacation requires you to take extra precautions, such as somebody visiting your place on a regular basis in your absence. Different policies may require different frequencies of those visits, but in general, it is every three to seven days.

3. MYTH: If I have valuables, they are covered.

FACT: A standard home insurance policy covers your personal property and most valuables up to the selected limit of insurance. It’s important to note that sub-limits often apply to specialty property, like jewellery or furs. For these items, you have the option of adding coverage to your policy. Often, you will need to provide proof of value (e.g. an appraisal or a receipt).

4. MYTH: Current events don’t affect my home insurance premiums.

FACT: They can. For instance, when the first COVID lockdowns occurred, there was a spike in fires and corresponding claims. There was an expectation that we’d see a rise in the cost of home insurance coverage because of this, however, it didn’t seem to happen (luckily). However, climate change has and will affect your home insurance rate. As certain areas of the country have seen higher risk of extreme weather events caused by climate change (like flooding and fires), premiums are priced according to that rising risk.

4. MYTH: If I have a home insurance policy, I am protected against sewer backup.

FACT: Sewer backup damage occurs when the sanitary and storm sewer systems cannot handle high volumes of water, which causes water to back up into your home through toilets and drains. As is the case with freshwater flood protection, most providers offer some sort of optional sewer backup protection, but it is not usually included on default standard insurance policies. Just a few providers include it in their standard home insurance policies. (If you have more questions about home insurance sewer backup, read this article about what home insurance does—and doesn’t—cover.)

5. MYTH: My insurance protects me against flooding.

FACT: Is flooding covered by home insurance? It depends on the type of insurance policy you have. Typically, a home insurance policy protects you against sudden and accidental entry, or release of, water in your home (e.g. burst pipes).

A standard home insurance policy often would not protect you against “overland flooding,” when water flows over normally dry land and enters your home through doors and windows, such as due to a river overflowing its banks or snow melting.