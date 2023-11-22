The fact is: wages have not kept up with home prices. For future generations, the goal of owning a home in the Greater Toronto Area is looking more like a pipe dream. This has prompted many who live here to wonder: are we on the brink of a bubble ready to burst, or is this simply a passing phase of the Canadian real estate landscape?

Before delving into the future of Toronto real estate, let’s look at what exactly a “housing bubble” is.

What is a housing bubble?

A housing bubble emerges as property prices skyrocket to unsustainable levels, fuelled by speculative investment, where individuals buy with the primary goal of future profits, and by irrational, overly optimistic purchases regardless of intrinsic value. This phenomenon can result in a precarious and artificially inflated real estate market.

Notably, the UBS Global Real Estate Bubble Index, which assesses housing bubble risks around the globe, ranked Toronto as the world’s highest-risk city in 2022 due to factors like price-to-income and price-to-rent ratios. Although Toronto’s ranking has decreased with a slight dip in home prices since their peak in May 2022, affordability remains a challenge, as prices are still far from reaching a reasonable level.

Why is Toronto housing so expensive?

Since the 2008 financial crisis, interest rates in Canada have closely mirrored those in the United States, remaining historically low. Nevertheless, Canada managed to avert a housing price collapse in 2008 and has outpaced the U.S. and in home prices by a wide margin for the last 15 years.

This really is an insane chart comparing income to house price growth in the U.S vs Canada. pic.twitter.com/Sf5uwEZLGg — ac_eco (@ac_eco) April 30, 2021

Low-interest rates have not only facilitated first-time homebuyers’ entry into the market but also made ownership an attractive prospect for real estate investors. For example, over half of condos built in Toronto from 2016 onwards are used as investment properties, according to Statistics Canada. The investor segment has been the fastest-growing in Ontario’s real estate market, with multiple property owners accounting for 29% of Toronto’s housing stock, according to a 2022 Teranet report.

When will housing prices Fall in Toronto?

There are several compelling factors that point to a future decline in Toronto house prices. With inflation peaking in 2022, the Bank of Canada (BoC) has been attempting to reduce spending by raising the overnight rate. That is meant to make borrowing with loans and mortgages more expensive, and in turn, dampening demand for housing. Once inflation gets to a reasonable level and economic activity slows, the BoC would contemplate lowering rates. However, addressing inflation and its subsequent impact on the economy is a complex, multi-quarter, or even multi-year endeavor.

The latest BoC monetary policy report doesn’t forecast inflation returning to target until 2025. Until then, the central bank may be cautious about lowering interest rates or signalling rate reductions. These actions could potentially reignite economic activity and drive up inflation, including home prices. So, the Bank has reason to maintain the current interest rate level or possibly implement further rate hikes until inflation reaches their defined target or a deemed reasonable level, while not slowing economic activity so much that it ignites a deep recession.

For prospective home buyers, specifically first-time home buyers, the increase in rates means reduced mortgage affordability. (Which is why the FHSA was created, according to the government. More on this type of account below.) For those who purchased homes before the rate hikes started in March 2022 and opted for variable-rate mortgages, the hit has been particularly challenging. Some have witnessed their interest rate climb by as much as 4.5%.