Though not available with all-wheel drive (AWD), the front-drive Bolt hatchback and its SUV-inspired Bolt EUV sibling have the most affordable starting prices among EVs in Canada, at $38,943 and $40,548, respectively (before incentives).

Is the Chevrolet Bolt a good car?

Yes it’s a great car, and it offers plenty of appealing details. Let’s start with how far you can drive it: With a standard range of 417 kilometres for the Bolt and 397 kilometres for the (slightly heavier) EUV, most drivers should be able to commute and run errands for several days without recharging, even at the coldest times of the year.

An impressive suite of standard safety equipment and a responsive and refined drive help round out the package. Though Korean competitors like the Kia Niro EV and Hyundai Kona EV have a leg up on the Bolt’s styling and interior, the Bolt’s starting price and standard range make it hard to argue with for Canadians on a budget.

The Bolt’s award-winning Regen on Demand system allows drivers to control the effects of regenerative braking by clicking a paddle behind the steering wheel. This summons a boost in regenerative braking force, slowing the vehicle more quickly and generating more electricity in the process. Get the timing right and you’ll hardly have to touch the brake pedal at all. It’s a fun and engaging way to make the most of the Bolt’s electric technology while saving energy.

Fun fact The Michigan-built Bolt is offered in two body styles: Bolt EV and Bolt EUV. Though the Bolt EUV is the larger of the two models, it’s the smaller and more car-like Bolt EV that has superior cargo volume measurements, by a small margin.

How long does it take to recharge a Chevrolet Bolt?

The 65-kWh battery takes about eight hours to fully charge with a level-2 charger. At home in your driveway, this means the Bolt can go from empty to full with an overnight charge—even if most Canadians drive fewer than 60 kilometres per day.

Most Bolt owners recharge almost exclusively at home, though the model’s aging battery tech means pricier EVs tend to fast-charge more quickly. Allow 40 minutes or more for battery top-offs at fast-charging stations on your longest trips.

The Chevrolet Bolt easily earns my recommendation for the best EV for value, as it eases drivers into the world of electric motoring with a combination of high-tech displays and familiar conventional controls like traditional buttons, switches and dials. It also offers more range for less money than virtually any front-drive competitor, including models like the Nissan Leaf, Kia Niro EV and Mazda MX-30. In this way, the Bolt helps to address a prime concern of many EV-curious shoppers: range anxiety.

How much is insurance for a Chevrolet Bolt? Auto insurance quotes are based on several factors, including your age, location and more. Here’s the estimated monthly cost to insure a 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV for these driver profiles: Female, age 35, living in Toronto, with a clean driving record: $149

Male, age 35, living in Toronto, with a clean driving record: $152

Gender X, age 35, living in Toronto, with a clean driving record: $151 Quotes provided by Ratehub*. (Ratehub and MoneySense are both owned by Ratehub Inc.) Policies include $1 million liability coverage, $1,000 collision deductible and $1,000 comprehensive deductible, with discounts for bundling and UBI.

2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV / EUV specifications

Starting price: $38,943

$38,943 Body type: EV: hatchback, EUV: compact crossover

EV: hatchback, EUV: compact crossover Powertrain layout: Front motor, front drive

Front motor, front drive Horsepower: 200

200 Torque (lb-ft): 266

266 Battery capacity: 65 kWh

65 kWh Range: Up to 416 km

Up to 416 km Charging time: Approximately 7 h at 240 V

Approximately 7 h at 240 V Energy consumption (kWh/100 km as per NRCan): 17.5 (combined)

Prices and specifications are subject to change.

