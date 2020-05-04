With the next-generation Xbox One X Series and PlayStation 5 coming out this holiday season, it’s the perfect time for video game fans and curious fun-seekers to look at the Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. Each of these gaming systems has more than a thousand games available, with prices reduced from their initial launches. But which one should you buy? We’ve reviewed each to help you decide which is the best fit for the kind of gaming you enjoy best, and your budget.

(Since COVID-19 physical distancing measures took effect in March, many Canadians have snapped up consoles to bring some more fun to their hours of at-home time, and availability from online retailers is limited. Most consoles are available on Amazon, at higher-than-list prices. The Nintendo Switch Lite and Xbox One X are still widely available at regular prices.)

The Nintendo Switch is unique to other consoles because you can play it on your TV, on the table with friends or as a portable handheld device. The console has a four-and-a-half to nine-hour battery life and takes three hours to fully charge.

You can play with the two Joy-cons, which are the controllers. The Joy-cons can be attached to the sides of the console, to a standard controller, or you can detach them to allow multiple people to play. The controllers even have motion control capabilities for games like Super Mario Party.

The Switch is linked to iconic franchises like Super Mario Bros., Kirby, Animal Crossing and many more. With Nintendo’s online service , you can play more than 60 retro games digitally by subscribing for a fee. You can also download video/streaming apps like YouTube and Hulu.

One downside with the Nintendo Switch is that its portability compromises performance and creates a notable gap in terms of power, meaning lag and lower frames per second (FPS—frames being the images you see in games). Some features not included are High Dynamic Range (HDR), which helps with making the colours pop out more, and high quality sound. The Nintendo Switch won’t give you the best visuals, but if that isn’t a priority, you can still have a lot of fun with the games.

Price: $399.99 (at date of publication, $600 on Amazon)

Specs: 32 GB of storage; 6.2-inch LCD Multi-touch capacitive touch screen; Nvidia Custom Tegra Processor; 4.5- to 9-hour battery life