Go RVing Canada

COVID-19 has me doing all kinds of things I’d never really done before the pandemic started (jigsaw puzzles, for one) and has forced our family to rethink our vacation plans. We’ve already brushed off our tent for a camping trip this summer, and now have booked an RV (recreational vehicle) to travel around Cape Breton the week before school (potentially) starts. I’ve never driven an RV before, and I’m excited to try vacationing with one.

RVing has always been popular in Canada, says Christopher Mahony, president of GoRVing Canada, with 15% of Canadians owning a recreational vehicle. And now, with the pandemic wiping out much of our ability to travel, dealers across the country are seeing a sudden surge of interest from people looking to buy RVs. Klaus Gretzmacher, VP Tourism for the RV rental and sales company CanaDream, says they’re seeing a huge increase in bookings from Canadian travellers. In the past, often their biggest market was foreign visitors.

What’s the appeal? Here’s the lowdown on RVs, what they cost to rent or buy, what other costs are associated with them, and the types of vacations you can plan with one.

What types of RVs are available?

There are many different types of recreational vehicles, ranging from the most basic—a popup trailer tent—to top-of-the-line Winnebagos that cost as much as a house in some Canadian cities. All can be driven with a regular driving license, except for a Class A motorhome with air brakes, which requires a special licence (though this type of RV is rare).

How much weight your current vehicle can tow will also dictate what kind of trailer you can haul. Unless you have a bigger SUV or a truck, you may be limited to a tent camping trailer.

When looking at the options, consider that although gas is cheap now, it may not stay that way for long, and a bigger RV is going to be a gas guzzler. Before you buy, Mahoney says renting a few different styles of RV is a cost-effective way to test the waters and see what kind of fits best with your lifestyle.

Here’s what you have to choose from in terms of type and cost:

Tent camping trailer

Lightweight and can be towed by most vehicles, it’s like a fancy tent so it still feels like you’re sleeping outdoors—but with better beds (for up to eight people) and more amenities (high-end tent trailers can include stoves, fridges, and even showers and toilets). Price: $10,000–$25,000.