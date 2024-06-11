Why is coffee so expensive in Canada?
We examine the factors that have contributed to a 30% price jump in Canada in just two years
Advertisement
We examine the factors that have contributed to a 30% price jump in Canada in just two years
Advertisement
If you can’t live without your daily cup(s) of joe, you’re in good company. In July 2023 alone, Canada imported more than 15 million kilograms of green coffee beans and another 5 million kilograms of roasted coffee—and that’s not including decaf. According to 2023 data from the Coffee Association of Canada, 71% of Canadians drink coffee every day.
Advertisement
But the grocery inflation that’s hit everyone’s pocketbook applies to coffee, too. From June 2021 to June 2022, the average price of ground or whole-bean coffee bought at stores increased by more than 20%, then another 9.2% between August 2022 and August 2023, according to Statistics Canada. As for coffee shops, recent data from Square shows that the average price of a latte has passed the $5 mark—though if your tastes are simpler, you can still get drip coffee for under $3.
Of course, coffee doesn’t grow on trees—at least, not in our climate. There are reasons these little beans of joy cost what they do. Here’s why, plus some tips on avoiding sticker shock without having to cut back on your java habit—at least, not much.
An ideal option for cardholders looking to manage debt, the card’s low 12.99% APR is almost half the conventional interest rate found on most cards.
Earn an extra 10% cash back (up to $100)* plus get a $100 cash bonus upon approval.
Earn 5 times the points on groceries and restaurants in Canada, and pay no forex fees when abroad.
MoneySense is an award-winning magazine, helping Canadians navigate money matters since 1999. Our editorial team of trained journalists works closely with leading personal finance experts in Canada. To help you find the best financial products, we compare the offerings from over 12 major institutions, including banks, credit unions and card issuers. Learn more about our advertising and trusted partners.
Coffee is both a crop and a processed food product (unless you’re roasting your beans at home), so it’s easy to imagine what goes into the cost: everything from farm labour and fertilizer to shipping, roasting, packaging, marketing and, of course, retail markup. Also, if you’re buying your morning brew from a local café, add on the cost of the the cups and other ingredients like milk and sugar, as well as overhead costs like rent, staff, equipment and everything else that keeps a business in Canada going. All of these things get factored into the amount you pay when you tap your card.
Let’s start with farming. Coffee won’t grow just anywhere, or we’d all have it in our yards. Almost three-quarters of the coffee we import comes from Colombia, Brazil, Honduras and Guatemala, and local issues come into play for prices there. For instance, in 2022, demand for higher wages among pickers in Colombia led to higher harvesting costs.
And even in countries such as Ethiopia that are known for the crop, coffee trees are very particular about where they thrive. That’s where climate change comes into play. Rising temperatures, less predictable rainfall and the increase in extreme weather events are significantly reducing the amount of land that’s suitable for growing coffee while also harming the crops that continue to grow. Coffee, as a crop, is seen as particularly vulnerable to climate change, and some studies estimate that by 2050, the amount of land suitable for growing coffee will be cut in half. Meanwhile, coffee farmers are already noticing negative changes to their typical weather, growing season and harvests.
Now down the supply chain… Once you’ve got the beans, you have to move them. If you think you gas is expensive, imagine what it costs to fill up a freighter ship. Then there’s trucking it around this big country of ours: while freight prices have dropped since their 2022 peak, they’re still significantly higher than in the past.
Closer to home, the same issues pushing up prices of other goods are affecting the cost of coffee, too. Think: wages, rent, cleaning products to keep that bathroom sparkling, even the electricity used to power the grinder. Plus, the price of milk is up, as is the price of oat milk—the latter also linked to climate change, as oat harvests are down due to poor growing seasons. It’s enough to make a person switch to brewing foraged dandelion roots instead—almost.
You know this already, but it bears repeating: it’s cheaper to make your own coffee than to buy it at a café, where you’re paying a surcharge for labour, overhead costs and that seat by the window. The walk to your local coffee shop for a caramel macchiato to help cure your 3 p.m. slump is an enjoyable treat, for sure, but recognize that you’re paying for the experience, not just the beverage.
Advertisement
On the one hand, the “latte effect” isn’t going to make you rich or poor. On the other hand, if you’re spending $10 a day on takeout coffee, that adds up to about $300 a month—and only you know the effect that has on your budget. (It’s even worse if you’re paying with a credit card and carrying a balance.) You can keep costs down at cafés by trying tricks like ordering smaller and cheaper options and buying from coffee shops with lower prices.
And, when you are making coffee at home, there are a few tricks too. One simple one is to avoid waste: if you make a whole pot and don’t drink it, that’s almost literally money down the drain. Pay attention to how much coffee you drink and how much you enjoy it: it’s possible you could cut back without too much suffering. And use the same strategies as for saving on groceries in general: watch for sales, keep an eye out for coupons, buy in bulk and pick brands that satisfy your taste buds and your bank balance.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
What do changes to capital gains in Canada teach us about tax planning generally? And how should we approach...
Sponsored By
EQ Bank
Kenneth Doll is a Certified Financial Planner, speaker and educator based in Calgary. Learn about his approach to financial...
This Canadian finfluencer is making money management more inclusive, engaging and fun through her personal finance company, Queerd Co.
Ellyce Fulmore struggled with impulsive spending and debt—until she figured out money strategies that work with her neurodivergent mind.
Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.
Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.
Tax-free savings accounts offer a place for your cash or other investments to grow. Here’s help with selecting the...
Here are the best accounts to hold your savings and investments.
Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...